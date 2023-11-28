NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 28

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS)

VGK moneyline: +110

EDM moneyline: -130

The Golden Knights and Oilers meet for the first time since their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff series, when Vegas defeated Edmonton in six games during the Western Conference Second Round on the way to its first championship. The Oilers have won consecutive games and five of their past eight (including 4-3-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch), and Vegas is 3-5-2 in its past 10.

The Oilers are led by reigning Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid, who has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past two games and had 10 points (five goals, five assists) in six games against Vegas last postseason to lead that series. Forward Evander Kane leads Edmonton with seven goals in seven games under Knoblauch. Golden Knights center William Karlsson leads them in goals (10) and points (21 in 22 games) this season.

2. Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, BSFL)

FLA puckline (+1.5 goals): -205

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

The Panthers will be on the second of back-to-back games after defeating the Ottawa Senators 5-0 on Monday, improving to 8-3-0 in their past 11 games. The Maple Leafs return home after dropping consecutive road games against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday (4-3 in overtime) and Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2) on Saturday. The Panthers defeated the Maple Leafs 3-1 at home on Oct. 19 and also won their Eastern Conference Second Round Series against them in five games during the 2023 postseason.

Florida forward Sam Reinhart scored two goals against Ottawa on Monday, pulling him into a tie with Brock Boeser of the Vancouver Canucks and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the NHL lead in the category (15). Toronto is tied for ninth in the NHL in goals (3.42), led by four players with at least 20 points (William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, John Tavares), while Florida is tied for 19th (3.00). But the Panthers have a better team save percentage (.905; tied for 10th) than the Maple Leafs (.892; tied for 21st).

3. Tampa Bay Lightning at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN)

Over 6.5 total goals: -115

Under 6.5 total goals: -105

This matchup features two of the best power plays in the NHL this season; the Lightning are second in power-play percentage (33.3) behind only the New Jersey Devils (37.5), while the Coyotes rank seventh (25.4). The Coyotes had a 1-0 shootout win against the Lightning on Feb. 15 at Mullett Arena last season thanks to a 47-save shutout from Arizona goalie Connor Ingram.

Tampa Bay will be on the second of back-to-back games after Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals on 22 shots faced in their 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday; he won his season debut against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, stopping 22 saves on 24 shots faced. Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in points (36 in 21 games). The Coyotes are coming off a 2-0 road win against the Golden Knights on Saturday, when Ingram stopped all 34 shots faced for his first shutout of the season.

