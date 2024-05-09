NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 9

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

Game 3: New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC)

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -190

CAR puckline (-1.5 goals): +150

The Rangers have a 2-0 lead against the Hurricanes in their best-of-7 series after winning each at home by a goal differential of one. New York is 6-10 on the road in the playoffs since 2022, and Carolina has the most home postseason wins (15) in the NHL over that same span. The Hurricanes have outshot the Rangers 82-62 in the series (25-23 in opener; 57-39 in Game 2 double-overtime loss), but New York is 4-for-9 on the power play in the series. Three of Carolina’s four wins against the New York Islanders in the first round came by multiple goals.

Center Vincent Trocheck scored the overtime goal for the Rangers in Game 2 against his former team and is tied with Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad for the Rangers’ points lead (four in two games) in the second round. Trocheck has scored goals in five straight playoff games. Hurricanes forwards Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho are tied for their most points (eight) this postseason; Jarvis leads Carolina in goals (four) this postseason and has had at least three shots on goal in each of the two games against New York in the series.

Game 2: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (9:30 PM American Airlines Center MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS)

3-way moneyline

COL regulation win: +165

Tied after regulation: +320

DAL regulation win: +125

The Stars have lost three of their five home games this postseason after the Avalanche rallied from being down by three goals for a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1. Colorado forward Valeri Nichushkin ranks second in the NHL in goals (eight) behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (nine) and has a six-game goal streak to begin this postseason. The Avalanche are leading the NHL in playoff goals per game (5.33) despite facing elite goalies Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jake Oettinger of the Stars so far, while Dallas is averaging the fewest (2.38) among the remaining playoff teams.

Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev is 5-0 with a .921 save percentage since a 7-6 loss in Game 1 of the first round at Winnipeg, with four of those victories coming in regulation. Stars forward Wyatt Johnston leads them in goals (five), points (eight in eight games) and shots on goal (29) this postseason. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is quietly tied for the NHL lead in even-strength points (eight in six games) this playoffs.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg