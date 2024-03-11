NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 11

1. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG)

NJD moneyline: +120

NYR moneyline: -145

New Jersey has lost four of its past five games in regulation and is 1-2-0 since the coaching change from Lindy Ruff to Travis Green. The Rangers, who are 12-2-1 in their past 15 games, are 2-0-0 against the Devils this season, outscoring them 10-4 in the two games (both at Prudential Center). New Jersey defeated New York in seven games last postseason but is currently six points out of a playoff spot.

New Jersey forward Timo Meier is on a six-game point streak and has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) and 29 shots on goal over his past eight games. Forward Chris Kreider leads New York in goals (nine in 14 games) since Feb. 1. Backup Jonathan Quick is expected to start for the Rangers; he has 13 wins, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts in 21 games this season.

2. Washington Capitals at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, MNMT)

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -155

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): +130

The Jets are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday but had previously shut out the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Friday. Each of Winnipeg’s past four victories have come by multiple goals. The Capitals, despite making multiple trades before the NHL Trade Deadline as sellers, have won consecutive games by a combined 10-1 margin. Winnipeg ranks 19th in the NHL in goals per game (3.06) this season, and Washington is 29th (2.69).

Capitals forward Sonny Milano has a five-game goal streak, and goalie Charlie Lindgren has reached NHL career highs in wins (15) and shutouts (four) this season. Jets forward Tyler Toffoli, acquired from the Devils before the deadline, is expected to make his Winnipeg debut Monday; he led New Jersey in goals (26 in 61 games) prior to the trade.

3. St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -122

Under 5.5 total goals: +102

Boston has earned points in four straight games (3-0-1) and is tied for second in the NHL standings with 91 points (behind Florida Panthers’ 92). The Bruins had a 4-3 overtime win at the Blues on Jan. 13, and four Boston players had multiple points in the victory: defenseman Charlie McAvoy, forwards Brad Marchand (two goals each), David Pastrnak and James van Riemsdyk (two assists each).

St. Louis forward Robert Thomas has 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 15 games since Feb. 1. The Bruins, led by the elite goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, are tied for the second-best team save percentage (.915) in the NHL behind the Jets (.918), while the Blues are tied for ninth in that category (.904).