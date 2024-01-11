NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 11

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Seattle Kraken at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW)

SEA puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

WSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

The Kraken have an 11-game point streak (9-0-2), with five of those wins coming by multiple goals, and are on a seven-game winning streak. Seattle goalie Joey Daccord is 8-0-2 with two shutouts over his past 10 games, and leads the NHL in save percentage (.957) over that span since Dec. 12. The Capitals are coming off a 4-3 home win against the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday, when defenseman John Carlson scored the tie-breaking goal at 19:07 of the third period. But Washington is 2-4-2 in its past eight games with all four regulation losses in that span coming by multiple goals.

The Kraken are starting to get healthy with the recent returns of forward Jaden Schwartz, who had a multipoint game (one goal, one assist) in his first game back from injury in Seattle’s 5-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, and Andre Burakovsky, who has had points in consecutive games. Burakovsky has five points (one goal, four assists) in six career games against the Capitals, his former team.

2. Edmonton Oilers at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; BSDET, SNW)

EDM moneyline: -170

DET moneyline: +140

The Oilers are 18-6-0 under new coach Kris Knoblauch and tied with the Dallas Stars for the most goals per game in the NHL (4.00) since their coaching change Nov. 12. But the Red Wings have won four of their past five games since the return of goalie Alex Lyon, who has eight wins, a .920 save percentage and one shutout in 12 games this season.

Edmonton wing Zach Hyman has scored five goals in his past four games, giving him 25 in 36 games (tied for fifth in NHL) this season. Detroit forward Patrick Kane has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 16 games and is averaging 3.5 shots on goal per game (56 in 16 games) after signing a one-year contract and returning from injury.

3. New York Rangers at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG 2)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Rangers, who lead the Metropolitan Division standings at 26-11-2 (54 points; tied for fifth in NHL), visit the Blues, who are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games. New York ranks 10th in the NHL in goals per game (3.36), while St. Louis is 26th (2.77) in the category. The Rangers are allowing the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.82) this season; since the start of January, the Blues are tied for the seventh-fewest goals allowed per game (2.33).

Rangers center Vincent Trocheck is on a three-game point streak with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span playing on a line with wings Artemi Panarin (nine goals, 14 points in past eight games) and Alexis Lafrenière. Center Robert Thomas leads the Blues in points (41 in 39 games) and goals (16) this season playing on a line with wings Pavel Buchnevich (second on St. Louis with 27 points in 39 games; faces former team) and Jordan Kyrou (one goal, one assist, five shots on goal in two games against Rangers last season).

