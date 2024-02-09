NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 9

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

1. Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, SNW, TVAS)

EDM moneyline: -290

ANA moneyline: +230

The Oilers had their 16-game winning streak snapped by the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday and now visit the Ducks, who are on a four-game point streak (3-0-1). Edmonton has won each of its two games against Anaheim this season by a combined 15-4 margin.

Oilers center Connor McDavid ranks third in the NHL in points per game (1.55) this season behind Nikita Kucherov (1.71) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (1.63). Anaheim forward Troy Terry has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 19 shots on goal over his past six games.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSWIX, BSN, SNP, SNE, TVAS)

Marc-Andre Fleury over 2.5 goals allowed: -140

Fleury under 2.5 goals allowed: +110

Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start against the Penguins, his former team, as Minnesota will commemorate him reaching 1,000 NHL games played (currently at 1,008) and 552 career wins (second most in League history). Fleury is 4-4-0 with a .900 save percentage and one shutout in his career against the Penguins.

Fleury has a 2.59 career goals-against average (2.95 this season) and is 1-0-0 with a .957 save percentage and one shutout over his past three appearances.

3. New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, MSG, TVAS-D)

NYR moneyline: -315

CHI moneyline: +240

The Rangers are 4-1-1 in their past six games. The Blackhawks are on a five-game losing streak, but 10 of their 14 wins this season have come at home (10-12-1). New York had a 4-1 home win against Chicago on Jan. 4, led by center Vincent Trocheck’s three assists. Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 10 career games against the Blackhawks, his former team.

Chicago remains without rookie center Connor Bedard (jaw) , but veteran forward Nick Foligno has scored goals in two of their past four games and has combined for 18 shots on goal in five games since returning from a recent injury. Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière has had at least three shots on goal in four straight games with three points (two goals, one assist) in the span.

