NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

1. Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

DAL moneyline: +115

COL moneyline: -135

In terms of goals per game, the Avalanche and Stars rank third (3.63) and fourth (3.58) in the NHL, respectively. In terms of shot attempts percentage, Dallas (52.4; sixth) has a slight edge on Colorado (51.6, ninth). The Stars are 1-3-2 in their past six games, while the Avalanche are 3-5-2 in their past 10.

Colorado has won both games at Dallas this season, 6-3 on Nov. 18 and 5-4 in overtime Jan. 4. Defenseman Cale Makar leads the Avalanche with four assists in those two games against the Stars. Dallas forwards Tyler Seguin (four goals) and Mason Marchment (four assists) are tied for its most points in the season series, but Seguin (lower body) is out week to week with an injury. Stars forward Logan Stankoven had the first two points (one goal, one assist) of his NHL career against the New York Islanders on Monday filling in for Seguin on the third line.

2. Vegas Golden Knights at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, SCRIPPS)

VGK puckline (+1.5 goals): -180

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +150

The defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights are 1-4-1 in their past six games, with all four regulation losses coming by multiple goals. The Maple Leafs are on a seven-game winning streak with five of the wins coming by multiple goals, including a 7-3 victory at Vegas on Feb. 22. Four players had multiple points in that game: Toronto forwards Mitchell Marner (two assists), Max Domi (two goals) and Pontus Holmberg (one goal, one assist), and also Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore (two assists).

Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi had a hat trick in their 4-3 road win against the Avalanche on Saturday, giving him four points (three goals, one assist), two on the power play, in his past two games with more first power-play usage in that span compared to earlier in the season. Golden Knights forward William Karlsson has a four-game point streak with five points (three goals, two assists) and 15 shots on goal in the span.

3. St. Louis Blues at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSMW)

Over 5.5 total goals: -130

Under 5.5 total goals: +110

The Jets have won six of their past seven games, scoring three or more goals five times in that span. Winnipeg has won both games against St. Louis this season, with the goal totals being six (4-2 on Oct. 24 at home) and seven (5-2 on road Nov. 7), respectively.

The Jets lead the NHL in team save percentage (.920) this season, and the Blues are also among the leaders in that category (.903; 10th). St. Louis forward Robert Thomas is its leader with two goals in two games against Winnipeg, and three Jets forwards have had four points in the season series: Kyle Connor (three goals, one assist), Mark Scheifele (one goal, three assists) and Alex Iafallo (four assists).