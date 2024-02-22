NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 22

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSFL)

FLA moneyline: +100

CAR moneyline: -120

The Panthers are on a six-game winning streak, have won 10 of their past 11 games and are in the thick of the Presidents’ Trophy race (.696 points percentage leads NHL). The Hurricanes are 8-2-0 in their past 10 games. Florida had a 5-2 home win against Carolina on Nov. 10. Five players had multiple points in that game: Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe (one goal, one assist each), Sam Reinhart (two assists) and Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook (two assists).

Florida swept Carolina in the 2023 Eastern Conference Final, but all four games were decided by one goal and two in overtime (including four overtimes in Game 1). Tkachuk (four goals, one assist) and Barkov (two goals, three assists) led the series in points. Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov, who did not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs because of injury, is nearly a point-per-game player this regular season (32 in 34 games).

2. New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG 2)

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -275

NJD puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

The Devils are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games and will host the Rangers, who have won eight consecutive matchups. New Jersey lost their only game against New York so far this season 5-2 on Nov. 18. Last season the Devils went 3-0-1 in four games against the Rangers. New Jersey ranks 10th in the NHL in goals per game (3.36), meanwhile the Rangers are tied for 11th in the category (3.34).

Devils forward Jack Hughes has points in four of his past five games with five points (two goals, three assists) in the span. He has high shot volume with at least six shots on goal in five of his past six games. Tyler Toffoli is on a three-game point streak with three points (two goals, one assist) and 13 shots on goal in the span. For New York, defenseman Adam Fox has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his past three games. Vincent Trocheck is on a three-game point streak with five points (four goals, one assist) and 15 shots on goal in the span.

3. Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Over 5.5 total goals: -140

Under 5.5 total goals: +110

The Kings are 5-1-0 since firing coach Todd McLellan and replacing him with Jim Hiller and also had a 4-2 road win against the Predators on Jan. 31, the final game before the move. Excluding Los Angeles’ 7-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 13, the Kings have outscored their opponents 18-7 in their five victories under Hiller. Nashville (60 points) is six points behind Los Angeles (66) in the Western Conference wild card race but has played two more games; the Predators are tied with the St. Louis Blues for the final postseason spot in the conference.

Forwards Quinton Byfield (four goals, three assists) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (three goals, three assists) are the points leaders for Los Angeles since the coaching change with seven and six, respectively. Predators goalie Juuse Saros is 5-8-1 with a .900 save percentage in his past 14 games but had a bounce-back performance (35 saves on 37 shots faced) in their road win against the Blues on Saturday.

