NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 19

1. Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH)

CHI puckline (+2.5 goals): -135

CAR puckline (-2.5 goals): +105

The Blackhawks are 1-1-0 since Connor Bedard’s return from injury after a 3-2 home win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. But Chicago has not won a road game since a 5-3 victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 9 (0-19-1 in past 20 such games). The Hurricanes, meanwhile, are 15-4-1 in their past 20 games and 17-6-4 at home this season but have not yet faced the Blackhawks this season or the Calder Trophy front-runner so far in his NHL career. Four of Chicago’s past five losses have come by two goals or fewer.

Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past three games and quietly leads them in goals since Jan. 1 (eight in 17 games). Carolina rookie goalie Pyotr Kochetkov is 3-2-0 with a .927 save percentage and one shutout in five games since returning from injury. Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev has a five-game point streak with seven points (one goal, six assists) in the span and leads them in assists (22) this season.

2. Connor Bedard (CHI) prop

Over 2.5 shots on goal for Bedard: -125

Under 2.5 shots on goal for Bedard: -110

Bedard, despite being limited to 41 of Chicago’s 55 games this season because of a jaw injury, still leads NHL rookies in goals (16), points (36), even-strength points (28) and shots on goal (127). The 18-year-old center has three points (one goal, two assists) and nine shots on goal over his first two games back in the lineup.

Bedard has seven multipoint games this season, including a four-point game (two goals, two assists) with five shots on goal in Chicago’s last road victory at Tampa Bay on Nov. 9. But Carolina is allowing the fewest shots on goal per game (25.3) and 10th-fewest goals per game (2.81) in the NHL this season.

3. Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

OTT moneyline: +140

TBL moneyline: -170

The Senators have lost consecutive games following their prior four-game winning streak. Ottawa had a 5-2 home win against Tampa Bay on Oct. 15, but the Lightning responded with a 6-4 road victory Nov. 4 to even the season series. Tampa Bay is 11-4-0 in its past 15 games but coming off a 9-2 home loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has six points (four goals, two assists) and defenseman Jake Sanderson has three assists in two games against the Lightning this season. Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov leads the NHL in points (94 in 55 games) this season, including five points (one goal, four assists) in two games against Ottawa. Senators forward Claude Giroux leads them in points (19 in 19 games) since Jan. 1.