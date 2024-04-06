NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 6

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

1. Nashville Predators at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSO)

3-way moneyline:

NSH regulation win: +140

Draw at end of regulation: +300

NYI regulation win: +140

The Predators snapped a three-game losing streak in their 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and have earned points in 19 of their past 22 games (17-3-2). Nashville was 2-for-3 on the power play Thursday and has a 25.0 percent efficiency rate with the man advantage in its past 19 games (16-for-64); New York has the worst penalty kill percentage (71.8) in the NHL. The Predators are 22-12-3 on the road and rank seventh in goals per game in such games (3.30) this season. The Islanders have won three straight games and allowed a total of six goals during their winning streak.

Forward Bo Horvat has scored goals in three straight games and leads New York with 32 this season, and Kyle Palmieri has scored 10 goals in his past 17 games. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has 67 points (nine goals, 58 assists) in 76 games this season, which ranks seventh among NHL defensemen. Roman Josi of the Predators ranks third among defensemen in points (77 in 76 games) and is the only player at the position with 20 goals this season. Josi has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in his past 11 games. Former Islanders forward Anthony Beauvillier scored his first goal with the Predators since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks and had three shots on goal against the Blues on Thursday.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN)

Over 5.5 total goals: -180

Under 5.5 total goals: +135

The Maple Leafs lead the Tampa Bay Lightning by two points for third place in the Atlantic Division after their 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday. Toronto has won each of its first two games against the Montreal Canadiens this season and outscored them 20-9 during a four-game winning streak dating to last season. The Canadiens are 2-2-0 through the first four games of their five-game homestand and have scored 13 goals in those four games.

Toronto center Auston Matthews has 99 points (including NHL-leading 63 goals) this season. He has scored four goals during a three-game streak and had a hat trick against the Canadiens on Oct. 11. Maple Leafs wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who’s playing on Matthews’ line, has scored seven goals in his past 10 games and leads the Maple Leafs with 12 in 18 games since Feb. 24. Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in his past 10 games.

3. Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; BSSC, SNP, CITY, SN1)

VAN puckline (+1.5 goals): -275

LAK puckline (-1.5 goals): +210

The Kings have won consecutive games after previously losing three straight; prior to that, the Kings had won four straight. Los Angeles defeated the Sharks 2-1 on Thursday and has allowed three goals over its past two games. Seven of the Kings’ past 11 wins have come by multiple goals. Los Angeles is 2-0-1 in three games against Vancouver this season, including a 5-1 road victory Feb. 29.

Kings wing Kevin Fiala has scored 13 goals in his past 23 games since Feb. 20 and is tied with center Anze Kopitar for the most points (four each) in the season series. Vancouver forward J.T. Miller has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak. Canucks wing Brock Boeser leads them in goals (two in three games) during the season series.

