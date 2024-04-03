NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 3

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT)

NJD moneyline: +160

NYR moneyline: -190

The Devils, who are coming off consecutive losses, are 5-5-0 in their past 10 games and visit the Rangers, who are 7-3-0 in that span. New York has won all three games against New Jersey this season, scoring 13 goals and allowing five.

Devils captain Nico Hischier has six points (one goal, five assists) during his three-game point streak playing on a line with wing Timo Meier, who has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his past seven games. Forward Jesper Bratt has seven points, including three goals, in his past five games. For the Rangers, forward Artemi Panarin has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past six games in his usual spot on a line with center Vincent Trocheck, who has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in his past seven games.

2. Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, BSSUN)

TBL puckline (+1.5 goals): -225

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +170

The Lightning have won two of their past three games by multiple goals and visit the Maple Leafs, who have won three straight with a combined 14 goals and only five allowed. Toronto ranks second in the NHL in goals per game (3.65) this season, while Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the category (3.46).

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his past eight games and is playing on the top line with wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who has scored goals in three of his past four games with four total in the span. For the Lightning, forward Nikita Kucherov has 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) in his past 17 games, and Brayden Point has 17 points, including 10 goals, in his past nine games.

3. Vancouver Canucks at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SNP)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Canucks are scoring the sixth-most goals per game (3.44) in the NHL this season and visit the Coyotes, who are allowing the seventh-most goals per game (3.35). Vancouver has lost three of its past four games. Arizona has scored 13 goals and allowed 12 over its past two games.

For Vancouver, forward J.T. Miller has six points (two goals, four assists) in his past five games, and Conor Garland has three assists in his past three. For Arizona, forward Nick Schmaltz has six points (two goals, four assists) during his three-game point streak. Forward Josh Doan has five points (two goals, three assists) in his first three NHL games, and fellow rookie Logan Cooley has seven points, including four goals, in his past five.

