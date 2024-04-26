NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 26

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; MAX, MNMT, truTV, MSGSN, TNT, MSG, SN360, TVAS)

The Rangers won back-to-back games to take a 2-0 lead in this first round playoff series against the Capitals but have gone 4-10 on the road in the postseason since 2021-22. Washington went 2-2 in four regular season games against New York, scoring nine goals and allowing nine in the span. Both of the wins for each of the two teams during their regular season series came at home.

Capitals forward Tom Wilson has points in both games of this series with three total (one goal, two assists) and four shots on goal in the span. Dylan Strome had a goal in their last game and two assists against New York in the regular season. For the Rangers, Artemi Panarin had a goal and seven shots on goal in Game 1 but no points or shots in Game 2. Vincent Trocheck has points in both games of the series with a goal, two assists and five shots on goal in the span.

2. Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSSO, TVAS2, SN)

The Canucks and Predators have split the series through the first two games with each team scoring four goals respectively in the game they won. Vancouver will be missing a key piece in goalie Thatcher Demko (knee) as this series shifts to Nashville. The Canucks won all three regular season meetings against the Predators, scoring 13 goals and allowing six in the span.

Vancouver forward Dakota Joshua had a three-point performance in Game 1 with two goals and an assist. Defenseman Quinn Hughes had two assists in the first game of this series and has five shots on goal across his past two. For the Predators, the team had four different goal scorers in Game 2 including Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood. Forsberg has three points (one goal, two assists) and six shots on goal in this series so far.

3. Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TBS, BSW, TVAS2, SN)

The Oilers and Kings have a win each through the first two games of the series. Edmonton went 3-1 in four regular season games against Los Angeles, scoring 10 goals and allowing nine during regulation in the span. The teams have totaled at least nine goals in each game of this series so far. Edmonton finished the regular season with the fourth-most goals per game (3.56) in the League and Los Angeles was tied for 16th in that category (3.10).

Zach Hyman has scored a goal in both games of the series with four total in the span. He had four points (three goals, one assist) and nine shots on goal in Game 1. Hyman benefits from his key spot on their top line with Connor McDavid, who has six assists in his past two games. For Los Angeles, Adrian Kempe has a goal in back-to-back games with three goals and an assist in the span. Kempe has at least five shots on goal in each game of this series. He is on their top line with Quinton Byfield, who has three assists in the series.

