NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 12

1. Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -125

Under 5.5 total goals: +105



The Hurricanes have won three consecutive games and will visit the Blues, who have won back-to-back games. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL in goals per game (3.35), meanwhile St. Louis is 24th in the category (2.87). The Hurricanes are allowing the third-fewest goals per game in the League (2.54). The Blues have scored at least five goals in back-to-back games.

Carolina forward Jake Guentzel has 10 points, including four goals, in his past six games. Defenseman Jaccob Slavin has five assists in his past three games and Brady Skjei has four assists in his past four. For the Blues, Robert Thomas has nine points (two goals, seven assists) during his four-game point streak. Jordan Kyrou has seven points, including four goals in his past four.

2. Arizona Coyotes at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS)

ARI puckline (+1.5 goals): +100

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): -130



The Coyotes have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10 and have wins in three of their past four games with at least four goals in each of those wins. The Oilers have won three consecutive games and won their only game against Arizona earlier this season 6-3. Edmonton is scoring the fourth-most goals per game in the League (3.60) this season and the Coyotes are allowing the eighth-most (3.34).

For Arizona, Dylan Guenther has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games. Lawson Crouse has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four and rookie Logan Cooley has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four as well. Leon Draisaitl has five points (two goals, three assists) during his three-game point streak. Defenseman Mattias Ekholm has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) during his past 12 games.

3. Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS)

MIN moneyline: +140

VGK moneyline: -170

The Wild have gone 4-5-1 in their past 10 games and enter this matchup coming off a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. The Golden Knights have lost three consecutive games and went 1-1-0 in two games against Minnesota this season, scoring five goals for and allowing six against. Vegas ranks 14th in the NHL in goals per game (3.18) compared to Minnesota ranking 21st in the category (3.00).

For the Wild, Kirill Kaprizov has 13 points, including six goals, in his past eight games. He is on their top line with Matt Boldy, who has points in back-to-back games and seven shots on goal in that span. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has six points, including four goals in his past four games. William Karlsson has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in his past eight and defenseman Noah Hanifin has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four.

