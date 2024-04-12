Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 12

Golden Knights can earn last berth in Western Conference

Howden_celebrates

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Here are the playoff clinching scenarios for April 12:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Vegas Golden Knights will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Minnesota Wild in regulation (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS) AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, BSSO, BSMW, TVAS).

OR

If they defeat the Wild in overtime or shootout AND the Blues lose to the Hurricanes in regulation.

The Edmonton Oilers will clinch home ice in the Stanley Cup First Round if they get at least one point vs. the Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS).

