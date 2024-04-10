NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 10

1. Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS)

3-way moneyline:

VGK regulation win: +170

Draw at end of regulation: +320

EDM regulation win: +115

Oilers center Connor McDavid is day to day with a lower-body injury and is uncertain for the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. McDavid ranks third in the NHL in points (130; six games left) behind Nikita Kucherov (139; four games left) of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nathan MacKinnon (137; three games left) of the Colorado Avalanche.

The Oilers have won consecutive games, and the Golden Knights have lost consecutive games. Edmonton ranks eighth in the NHL in regulation wins (37), while Vegas is 14th (32). The teams have split the season series so far (each team won its home game); the Oilers had a 5-4 shootout win at home against the Golden Knights on Nov. 28. Forward Tomas Hertl had an assist in his Vegas debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on March 8.

2. Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks (10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, SCRIPPS)

Over 6.5 total goals: +105

Under 6.5 total goals: -125

The Canucks are five points ahead of the Oilers for the Pacific Division lead but have played two more games. Vancouver is 2-0-0 against Arizona this season with a pair of 2-1 victories, led by defenseman Quinn Hughes’ three points (one goal, two assists) in the season series. The Canucks are averaging the seventh-most goals per game (3.42) in the NHL, while the Coyotes are tied for 18th (3.04). Five of Arizona’s past seven games have had totals of at least seven goals, as have three of Vancouver’s past four games.

Canucks forward J.T. Miller has reached 100 points (ninth in NHL; 35 goals, 65 assists) for the first time of his NHL career after having three assists in their 4-3 home win against the Golden Knights on Monday. Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz leads them in points (25 in 19 games) since March 1. Vancouver is tied for the sixth-best team save percentage (.905) in the NHL, but starter Thatcher Demko has not played since March 9 because of injury.

3. Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D)

CHI moneyline: +195

STL moneyline: -240

St. Louis is 2-1-0 against Chicago this season, led by forward Pavel Buchnevich’s five points (one goal, four assists) in those three games. Since March 5, the Blackhawks are 8-7-0 in their past 15 games. Since March 11, the Blues are 9-3-2 in their past 14 games. St. Louis, which only has four games remaining, is five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights (five games left) for the second wild card spot in the Western Conference and six points behind the Los Angeles Kings (four games left), who currently hold the third spot in the Pacific Division.

The Blues are tied for 24th in goals per game (2.85) this season, while the Blackhawks are averaging the fewest (2.18) in the League. Chicago center Connor Bedard leads NHL rookies in goals (22), assists (37), points (59 in 63 games) and shots on goal (199) this season but has been held to one goal, no assists and six shots on goal in three games against the Blues. Forwards Robert Thomas (seven points in four games), Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou (five each in four games) all have more than a point per game so far this month for St. Louis.