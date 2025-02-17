Sweden to remain motivated for its 4 Nations Face-Off finale against United States

Team has 'something to play for' despite being eliminated before puck drop

SWE-celebrates-at-4Nations

© Getty Images

By Shawn P. Roarke
@sroarke_nhl NHL.com Senior Director of Editorial

BOSTON -- Sweden is officially eliminated from playing in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it’s not about to lie down against the United States at TD Garden on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

Sweden’s hopes were dashed when Canada won its round-robin game here against Finland 5-3 earlier Monday to advance to the championship game against the U.S. on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). The U.S. defeated Canada 3-1 in a round-robin game at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

“We said this yesterday and we reminded the boys today that we have something to play for,” Sweden coach Sam Hallam said Monday. “We definitely have something to play for.”

Sweden enters its final game with questions about its lineup. Hallam would not name his starting goalie, although all signs point to Linus Ullmark getting his first start of the tournament. Hallam also said forward Leo Carlsson and defenseman Rasmus Andersson would play but would not divulge who would come out of the lineup.

Ullmark played for the Boston Bruins the previous three seasons before being traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24, 2024. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2023, playing with Jeremy Swayman, who could serve as the backup to Jake Oettinger for the U.S.

Sweden and USA set to battle in Monday's second 4 Nations Face-Off game

Ullmark is 12-9-2 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average in 25 games (24 starts) this season and was sidelined from Dec. 22 to Feb. 4 with a back injury. He made 15 saves but allowed the goal to Mikael Granlund on an odd-man rush at 1:49 of overtime in a 4-3 loss to rival Finland on Saturday after relieving Filip Gustavsson to start the second period. Gustavsson allowed two goals on four shots in the first period, sending Sweden to the intermission trailing 2-1.

After the game, Hallam said Gustavsson was replaced because of an illness. Sweden did not practice Sunday after traveling from Montreal, but the coach said Gustavsson was feeling better. Gustavsson made 24 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada on Wednesday, including a highlight-reel save against defenseman Devon Toews that will be remembered as one of the best of the tournament.

Regardless of who starts in goal, Sweden captain Victor Hedman was also emphatic about his team’s motivation, even if eliminated.

“We don't know if this is the last time this team is playing together,” the defenseman said after the morning skate at Agganis Arena. “This is also for the future. The Olympics are coming up (in 2026) and a World Cup is coming up (in 2028).”

Defenseman Erik Karlsson said he would wake up from his pregame nap Monday and watch the last bit of the early game.

“We obviously put ourselves in this situation and we’re going to need a little bit of luck to have something to play for tonight,” Karlsson said. “But like Victor said, I think it doesn't really matter. Our attitude or our mindset is not changed going into this game tonight. It's going to be great to play the U.S. in Boston.”

