Sweden to remain motivated for its 4 Nations Face-Off finale against United States

BOSTON -- Sweden is officially eliminated from playing in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, but it’s not about to lie down against the United States at TD Garden on Monday (8 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS).

Sweden’s hopes were dashed when Canada won its round-robin game here against Finland 5-3 earlier Monday to advance to the championship game against the U.S. on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). The U.S. defeated Canada 3-1 in a round-robin game at Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.

“We said this yesterday and we reminded the boys today that we have something to play for,” Sweden coach Sam Hallam said Monday. “We definitely have something to play for.”

Sweden enters its final game with questions about its lineup. Hallam would not name his starting goalie, although all signs point to Linus Ullmark getting his first start of the tournament. Hallam also said forward Leo Carlsson and defenseman Rasmus Andersson would play but would not divulge who would come out of the lineup.

Ullmark played for the Boston Bruins the previous three seasons before being traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24, 2024. He won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie in 2023, playing with Jeremy Swayman, who could serve as the backup to Jake Oettinger for the U.S.