3 Keys: Sweden vs. United States, 4 Nations Face-Off

SWEDEN (0-0-2-0) vs. UNITED STATES (2-0-0-0)
4 Nations Face-Off, TD Garden, Boston
8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Ullmark could start in return to Boston with championship game potentially at skate
BOSTON -- Sweden will know before it takes the ice for warmups at TD Garden on Monday if it will be playing for pride against the United States or a chance to set up a rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game here Thursday.
The result of the early game between Canada and Finland will determine what will be at stake for Sweden, which has lost both of its games in overtime, 4-3 to Canada on Wednesday and 4-3 to Finland on Saturday.
A regulation win by either Canada or Finland will eliminate Sweden, but the Swedes will be alive if the Canadians and Finns play into overtime, and then Sweden can advance to the championship game with a regulation victory against the U.S.
The United States is already in the championship game because of its consecutive regulation wins against Finland (6-1) and Canada (3-1).
"In or out we're going to lay it all on the line," Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman said. "We don't know if this is the last time this team is playing together, so this is also for the future. We've got Olympics coming up and a World Cup coming up. For everyone it's about the pride of wearing the Swedish jersey, so in or out we've got to put our best foot forward tonight and play our best game."
Goalie Linus Ullmark could start for Sweden in his return to Boston, where he played for three seasons before getting traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24 and signing a four-year contract Oct. 9.
Sweden coach Sam Hallam did not confirm Ullmark would start, but he was the first goalie to come off the ice at the morning skate, a typical indication of who will be the starter.
Ullmark made 15 saves in relief of Filip Gustavsson to start the second period against Finland on Saturday. Gustavsson was too sick to continue playing, Hallam said.
In addition, forward Leo Carlsson and defenseman Rasmus Andersson will get into the lineup for the first time. Hallam would not confirm who is coming out.
"It means a lot," Andersson said of getting the chance to play. "Been champing at the bit a little bit. Excited for it and it's going to be a lot of fun."
Jake Oettinger will start for the United States. Connor Hellebuyck started the first two games, allowing two goals on 47 shots to lead the tournament with a 1.00 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.
Matthew Tkachuk will not play for the U.S. after sustaining a lower-body injury against Canada on Saturday. Brady Tkachuk said Matthew will be good for the championship game Thursday.
"You can't take a backstep in a tournament like this," U.S. defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "We've got another huge game tonight against a great team. We want to be sharp for that final game."
1. Handling the U.S. physicality
The fact that the U.S. can play pressure free Monday because it's already in the championship game won't affect the style it plays and gameplan it uses, coach Mike Sullivan said. That means expect the Americans to come out hitting again, to try to exert their physical will on Sweden in the way they did against Canada, when they had 17 hits in the first period and finished with 34, led by Brady Tkachuk's six and Charlie McAvoy's five.
Sweden is prepared for it, but it must be able to handle the aggressiveness, especially when going back for pucks.
"If you look at physicality on their forecheck, I think our defensemen are pretty used to it and should handle it," Hallam said. "I totally respect the game the U.S. is playing. They've been the best team in the tournament so far, but they're also playing some really good D-men that can't handle that. I think we showed that against Canada too when they came out hard. We respect the U.S., but we want to play it our way."
2. Playing in structure
The Swedes felt they deviated from their structure at times against Finland on Saturday, resulting in chances going the other way, like Anton Lundell's 2-on-1 goal that made it 1-1 at 10:58 of the first period.
Staying tighter together should be a focus against the Americans.
"When we were smarter with our forecheck, with our third forward coming back, I thought they didn't have much," Sweden forward Mika Zibanejad said after the Finland game. "But the chances that they got, we were a little bit too aggressive, especially outside the dots and left a little bit too much room for them to counter and go the other way."
Sweden also needs to be smarter with the puck. It was against Canada, a big reason it was able to push and come back from down 3-1 to force overtime, but defenseman Erik Karlsson said the Swedes weren't as effective and smart with the puck against Finland.
That too must improve against the U.S.
"I think we've got to be a little bit more straight lines and realize when we have speed and when we have control of the puck and when we don't, what area of the ice you are," Karlsson said. "If we can sort that out a little bit more and maybe play behind them a little bit more and retrieve some more pucks and stuff like that … I think we were just overall a little bit soft at the wrong times."
3. U.S. focus must remain sharp
Sullivan said he sent a clear message to his team about what the expectations are against Sweden even though for all intents and purposes the game doesn't mean anything for them in the standings.
"The message was that we've got to reinvest and be ready to play," Sullivan said. "We want to continue to get better every day. We want to continue to build our game and our identity, and this is an opportunity for us to do so. Every time you step on the ice it means something and that's how we're going to approach it."
Said defenseman Noah Hanifin: "You're still representing your country. No matter what the situation in the tournament is, you want to play for USA Hockey, you want to play for your country, and you want to win. We'll be ready to go for sure."
Jesper Bratt -- Mika Zibanejad -- William Nylander
Adrian Kempe -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Lucas Raymond
Filip Forsberg -- Elias Pettersson -- Leo Carlsson
Gustav Nyquist -- Elias Lindholm -- Rickard Rakell
Victor Hedman -- Jonas Brodin
Gustav Forsling -- Erik Karlsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Rasmus Andersson
Linus Ullmark
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Mattias Ekholm, Viktor Arvidsson, Samuel Ersson
Injured: None
Jake Guentzel -- Auston Matthews -- Jack Hughes
Chris Kreider -- Jack Eichel -- Brady Tkachuk
J.T. Miller -- Dylan Larkin -- Matt Boldy
Brock Nelson -- Vincent Trocheck -- Kyle Connor
Jaccob Slavin -- Brock Faber
Noah Hanifin -- Adam Fox
Zach Werenski -- Jake Sanderson
Jake Oettinger
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Connor Hellebuyck, Charlie McAvoy
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body)
Sweden's lines at the morning skate showed Ekholm as the seventh defenseman and Arvidsson as the 13th forward, but Hallam said they need to make sure everybody is healthy and ready to go. He said that's why he was being cagey about the starting goalie and the skaters coming out of the lineup. … Kreider will replace Matthew Tkachuk and Sanderson is in for McAvoy. It's unclear if McAvoy is also dealing with a nagging injury.
