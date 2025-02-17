3 Keys: Sweden vs. United States, 4 Nations Face-Off

BOSTON -- Sweden will know before it takes the ice for warmups at TD Garden on Monday if it will be playing for pride against the United States or a chance to set up a rematch in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game here Thursday.

The result of the early game between Canada and Finland will determine what will be at stake for Sweden, which has lost both of its games in overtime, 4-3 to Canada on Wednesday and 4-3 to Finland on Saturday.

A regulation win by either Canada or Finland will eliminate Sweden, but the Swedes will be alive if the Canadians and Finns play into overtime, and then Sweden can advance to the championship game with a regulation victory against the U.S.

The United States is already in the championship game because of its consecutive regulation wins against Finland (6-1) and Canada (3-1).

"In or out we're going to lay it all on the line," Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman said. "We don't know if this is the last time this team is playing together, so this is also for the future. We've got Olympics coming up and a World Cup coming up. For everyone it's about the pride of wearing the Swedish jersey, so in or out we've got to put our best foot forward tonight and play our best game."

Goalie Linus Ullmark could start for Sweden in his return to Boston, where he played for three seasons before getting traded to the Ottawa Senators on June 24 and signing a four-year contract Oct. 9.

Sweden coach Sam Hallam did not confirm Ullmark would start, but he was the first goalie to come off the ice at the morning skate, a typical indication of who will be the starter.

Ullmark made 15 saves in relief of Filip Gustavsson to start the second period against Finland on Saturday. Gustavsson was too sick to continue playing, Hallam said.

In addition, forward Leo Carlsson and defenseman Rasmus Andersson will get into the lineup for the first time. Hallam would not confirm who is coming out.

"It means a lot," Andersson said of getting the chance to play. "Been champing at the bit a little bit. Excited for it and it's going to be a lot of fun."

Jake Oettinger will start for the United States. Connor Hellebuyck started the first two games, allowing two goals on 47 shots to lead the tournament with a 1.00 goals-against average and .957 save percentage.

Matthew Tkachuk will not play for the U.S. after sustaining a lower-body injury against Canada on Saturday. Brady Tkachuk said Matthew will be good for the championship game Thursday.

"You can't take a backstep in a tournament like this," U.S. defenseman Noah Hanifin said. "We've got another huge game tonight against a great team. We want to be sharp for that final game."