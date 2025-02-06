Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Sebastian Aho doesn't change, and that's a good thing.
The Carolina Hurricanes center has been a model of dependability throughout his career regardless of the situation he's put into, and it's earned him appreciation around the NHL.
"Very consistent two-way player, penalty kill, power play, 5-on-5," said Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, who was teammates with Aho in Carolina from 2018-21. "Whatever team he's on, that's the one player you want on any team in the League."
Aho is bringing that again this season for the Hurricanes, who play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). His 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) are second on the Hurricanes after the acquisition of forward Mikko Rantanen, who has 66 (26 goals, 40 assists). Rantanen has one goal and one assist in five games since arriving via trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24.
Aho is also looking forward to playing for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the international tournament between Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States which will take place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.
"It means a lot. It's just kind of a dream come true every time you get to put that jersey on," the 27-year-old said of playing for his country.
"I have so many good memories of growing up and playing for junior and national teams and (the IIHF) World Juniors we won in Helsinki (in 2016). That's probably the highlight. Just in the World Championships as well, and World Cup (of Hockey in 2016) with the men's team. I have so many good memories, good friendships for life with those teams. It's awesome."
A second-round pick (No. 35) by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho has 608 points (271 goals, 337 points) in 651 games. He ranks third in goals, assists and points all-time for the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise and is their leader in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 74 games.