Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Dependable 2-way forward says it's 'dream come true' to represent Finland

Sebastian Aho CAR 4 Nations

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Sebastian Aho doesn't change, and that's a good thing.

The Carolina Hurricanes center has been a model of dependability throughout his career regardless of the situation he's put into, and it's earned him appreciation around the NHL.

"Very consistent two-way player, penalty kill, power play, 5-on-5," said Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek, who was teammates with Aho in Carolina from 2018-21. "Whatever team he's on, that's the one player you want on any team in the League."

Aho is bringing that again this season for the Hurricanes, who play the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). His 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists) are second on the Hurricanes after the acquisition of forward Mikko Rantanen, who has 66 (26 goals, 40 assists). Rantanen has one goal and one assist in five games since arriving via trade from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24.

Aho is also looking forward to playing for Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the international tournament between Finland, Sweden, Canada and the United States which will take place Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

"It means a lot. It's just kind of a dream come true every time you get to put that jersey on," the 27-year-old said of playing for his country.

"I have so many good memories of growing up and playing for junior and national teams and (the IIHF) World Juniors we won in Helsinki (in 2016). That's probably the highlight. Just in the World Championships as well, and World Cup (of Hockey in 2016) with the men's team. I have so many good memories, good friendships for life with those teams. It's awesome."

A second-round pick (No. 35) by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho has 608 points (271 goals, 337 points) in 651 games. He ranks third in goals, assists and points all-time for the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise and is their leader in scoring in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 74 games.

For a roster that's changed several times over the past few seasons, Aho has been a reliable fixture for the Hurricanes. He's averaging 0.93 points per game during his career, and more than 19 minutes of ice time per game six times in the past seven seasons. Aho has also had 15 or more power-play points and four or more game-winning goals in each of his nine NHL seasons.

He's also been dependable on both sides of the puck, averaging 2:54 of power-play time and 1:17 of short-handed time per game in his career.

"Well, we preach that, being consistent," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Other than we've acquired Rantanen now, we're a group that doesn't have those 100-point guys. We have to do it right all the time and that means both ends of the rink. When he's your best player, if you will or (are) willing to do that, it just sets the tone for how we have to play to be successful. Generally, when you watch us play, when we're on, that's how it looks."

It's something Finland general manager Jere Lehtinen has been used to seeing in Aho, too.

"He's pretty strong even though he's not that big (six-foot, 180 pounds) and of course, there's the hockey sense. He's ahead of the game; you've seen the instinct plays, and he sees what's going to happen next. And he's a pretty competitive guy. He wants to win, and he wants to go to battles. He has a good shot and of course, he can make plays," he said.

"All the things he's doing, it's at a high level going both ways. He had those (things) before but just over the years, he's getting better and better at all levels and all skills. Just getting better."

Lehtinen said playing for Brind'Amour, who won the Stanley Cup as a player for the Hurricanes in 2006 and has been their coach since 2018, has brought out the best in Aho as well.

"It's a good mix, good situation, with Brind'Amour," Lehtinen said. "He wasn't he biggest guy but was a great player. He battled hard and (played) the same way as Aho.

"I don't know for sure, but I feel like what I've seen, Aho being as good as he is -- he was before around all situations, all around the ice, and competes hard, but I think it's even more and more with Brind'Amour and how they play in Carolina."

Aho is in the midst of another strong season for the Hurricanes, who have qualified for the playoffs each of the past six seasons and are second in the Metropolitan Division this season (32-18-4).

It's not easy to stay consistent in all facets through an 82-game season, but he's found a way to do it.

"I kind of want to put the best effort every night, night in and night out. I just try to be the best version of myself," Aho said. "There are going to be highs and lows in a season. There are a lot of games. But just try to be the best you can every night and take care of business that way."

NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming contributed to this report

