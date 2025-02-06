Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

For a roster that's changed several times over the past few seasons, Aho has been a reliable fixture for the Hurricanes. He's averaging 0.93 points per game during his career, and more than 19 minutes of ice time per game six times in the past seven seasons. Aho has also had 15 or more power-play points and four or more game-winning goals in each of his nine NHL seasons.

He's also been dependable on both sides of the puck, averaging 2:54 of power-play time and 1:17 of short-handed time per game in his career.

"Well, we preach that, being consistent," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "Other than we've acquired Rantanen now, we're a group that doesn't have those 100-point guys. We have to do it right all the time and that means both ends of the rink. When he's your best player, if you will or (are) willing to do that, it just sets the tone for how we have to play to be successful. Generally, when you watch us play, when we're on, that's how it looks."

It's something Finland general manager Jere Lehtinen has been used to seeing in Aho, too.

"He's pretty strong even though he's not that big (six-foot, 180 pounds) and of course, there's the hockey sense. He's ahead of the game; you've seen the instinct plays, and he sees what's going to happen next. And he's a pretty competitive guy. He wants to win, and he wants to go to battles. He has a good shot and of course, he can make plays," he said.

"All the things he's doing, it's at a high level going both ways. He had those (things) before but just over the years, he's getting better and better at all levels and all skills. Just getting better."

Lehtinen said playing for Brind'Amour, who won the Stanley Cup as a player for the Hurricanes in 2006 and has been their coach since 2018, has brought out the best in Aho as well.

"It's a good mix, good situation, with Brind'Amour," Lehtinen said. "He wasn't he biggest guy but was a great player. He battled hard and (played) the same way as Aho.

"I don't know for sure, but I feel like what I've seen, Aho being as good as he is -- he was before around all situations, all around the ice, and competes hard, but I think it's even more and more with Brind'Amour and how they play in Carolina."

Aho is in the midst of another strong season for the Hurricanes, who have qualified for the playoffs each of the past six seasons and are second in the Metropolitan Division this season (32-18-4).

It's not easy to stay consistent in all facets through an 82-game season, but he's found a way to do it.

"I kind of want to put the best effort every night, night in and night out. I just try to be the best version of myself," Aho said. "There are going to be highs and lows in a season. There are a lot of games. But just try to be the best you can every night and take care of business that way."

