Vaakanainen, Jokiharju added to Finland roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Urho Vaakanainen of the New York Rangers and Henri Jokiharju of the Buffalo Sabres have been added to the Team Finland roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off as injury replacements for defensemen Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars and Jani Hakanpaa of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Vaakanainen has six points, all assists and a plus-two rating in 26 games for the Rangers and Anaheim Ducks this season. The 26-year-old has 30 points (one goal, 29 assists) in 162 NHL games for the Boston Bruins, Ducks and Rangers. He was traded to the Rangers by the Ducks for Jacob Trouba on Dec. 6, 2024.

Jokiharju has four points (one goal, three assists) and a plus-six rating in 36 games for the Sabres this season. The 25-year-old has 91 points (17 goals, 74 assists) in 383 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Sabres.

The two join Esa Lindell (Stars), Olli Maatta (Utah Hockey Club), Niko Mikkola (Florida Panthers), Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers) and Juuso Valimaki (Utah Hockey Club) on Team Finland’s defense.

The 4 Nations Face-Off is a best-on-best tournament of teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States made up of NHL players. It will run from Feb. 12 -- 20 and will take place at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston.