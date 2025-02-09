4 Nations Roster Remix: 1985 Finland Team

Forwards (13)

Petri Skriko -- Matti Hagman -- Jari Kurri

Mikko Leinonen -- Kari Jalonen -- Ilkka Sinisalo

Jukka Porvari -- Raimo Helminen -- Arto Javanainen

Esa Tikkanen -- Risto Jalo -- Raimo Summanen

Mikko Makela

No question that Kurri would have been the MVP of Team Finland. He played for the Edmonton Oilers, finishing with NHL career highs of 71 goals, 64 assists, 135 points and a plus-78 rating. Skriko, a rookie with the Vancouver Canucks, had 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 72 games. The NHL had no Finland-born centers in 1984-85. Hagman played his last NHL season for the Oilers in 1981-82, when he had 21 goals and 59 points in 72 games. He then played in Europe and retired in 1992.

Leinonen played his last NHL season for the Washington Capitals and had one assist in three games. He continued his career in Finland before retiring in 1987. Sinisalo, then with the Philadelphia Flyers, had one of his best NHL seasons in 1984-85 (36 goals, 73 points, plus-31 in 70 games). Jalonen split his last NHL season (1983-84) between the Calgary Flames and Oilers. He returned to Europe and retired after the 1995-96 season.

Javanainen played 14 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1984-85 and Porvari eight for the New Jersey Devils in 1982-83. The other Finnish center in the NHL before 1984-85 was one of the country's pioneers, Veli-Pekka Ketola. His career in North America started with the Winnipeg Jets of the World Hockey Association in 1974-75. Ketola played his only NHL season for the Colorado Rockies in 1981-82. He retired in Finland the next season and wouldn't have been available, so the third-line center would have been Helminen, who didn't debut in the NHL until 1985-86, when he had 40 points in 66 games for the New York Rangers.

Jalo didn't reach the NHL until 1985-86 and played only three games for the Oilers. Summanen played for Edmonton from 1983-87 before skating two seasons with Vancouver. Tikkanen made his NHL debut with the Oilers during the 1985 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He went on to have 630 points (244 goals, 386 assists) in 877 games. Makela would've been the 13th forward. He was a rookie with the New York Islanders in 1985-86.