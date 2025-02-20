NHLPA: Hagel, Slavin demonstrate persistence to reach 4 Nations championship

“We just talked about a lot of different things,” Sutter said recently.

Preparation. Having good habits.

“What it was going to take to get a contract,” Sutter added.

That season, Sutter believes, Hagel was the best player in the WHL, and Stan Bowman, general manager with the Chicago Blackhawks at the time, called Sutter. Within days, a contract was prepared. Hagel was subsequently traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he has become a cornerstone player for the Bolts.

“He had to get past the letdown and the discouragement of the path his career was on and dial in on a different path,” an emotional Sutter said. “I’m so proud of him.”

“ 'Hags' is one of those guys out to prove something, prove people wrong,” Sutter said. “His motor doesn’t stop and that’s what I love about him as a player. He is constantly involved and engaged.”

Sometimes when Sutter is speaking to new players in Red Deer, he invokes Hagel’s name and tells those players Hagel’s story.

Hard to imagine there’s a higher compliment that can be paid to a hockey player.

When Hagel recounts that conversation with Sutter, he is sitting in Canada’s locker room and admits a surreal feeling looking around at his new teammates.

“Honestly coming here, you’re obviously a little nervous, you don’t know anyone, but I’ve never been put in a group of 23, 24, 25 guys, whatever it is, never met so many guys that get along and so many good guys in the dressing room,” Hagel said. “It’s pretty cool to see to be honest and especially looking to your right and looking to your left and as a young kid I watched moments of these guys scoring some pretty big goals. Pretty special that way.”

He’s certainly not taking for granted playing on this stage.

“I think I got good lessons as a young kid," Hagel said, "being cut from a lot of teams, not making teams, not getting drafted in the bantam draft, not signing a contract with Buffalo, going back as an overager, thinking about going to school. I went through those dark times.

“I’m out there to win and make a team better and do whatever it takes every single night because I think that’s just my roots. I guess work as hard as you can and that’s what got me here, so I’m going to continue to do it whether people see it or not.”

Brandon is the middle of three children.

Brother Tyler is older by three years.

“We’re super close. We obviously had our battles,” Tyler said. “There’s quite a few holes in the old basement when we were growing up.”

But listening to Tyler, who will get married this year with Brandon at his side, describe what it means to he and the Hagel family to be sharing in this moment is to be reminded that no one travels this journey alone.

“For me, this is a hell of a dream,” Tyler said. “It’s pretty crazy and surreal to get the chance to be able to just watch him play hockey and be that fan in the stands having a beer and knowing someone that is out there.”

“It’s such an honor to be able to see these guys in their element and just know what good people they are and how good they treat everyone around them. I’m beyond proud.”

Sweden captain Victor Hedman knew what his team was up against when it opened the tournament against Hagel and Canada, after witnessing Hagel’s growth with the Lightning firsthand.

“You could tell right away," said Hedman, who is Tampa Bay's captain. "Just his tenacity, his work ethic.

“You just see what confidence can do for a player. To see 'Haggy' become the player he’s become is a treat to watch. We’re super fortunate to have him for what he’s done in this past two three years since coming from Chicago. He’s really helped us a lot.”

Another guy who’s also paying special attention to Hagel’s play at the 4 Nations is Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julian BriseBois, who is also moonlighting as an assistant general manager for Canada.

“There is no doubt that Hagel’s play has been well above the recognition he’s received playing in Tampa,” BriseBois said.