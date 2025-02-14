NHLPA: Doughty cherishing another opportunity to represent Canada

“And then he texted me and said, ‘It's Coop. Call me when you can.’ Called him right away,” Doughty said.

As it turned out, Doughty was the only player that Cooper called personally to tell them they’d been selected to the Canadian squad. That duty fell to the management team until the Doughty call.

It was emotional for both men.

“That was somebody that you would never have known that he's the age he is and the experience he's had with Team Canada,” Cooper said of the blueliner’s reaction.

“He accepted it like he won the lottery. And you want that. You still want that passion and not sitting there saying, I've been there, done that. And he was definitely not like that,” Cooper said.

“We talked about potential roles and where he fits in in the group and basically, he was like, ‘You don't need to do that. You just tell me where and when and if it's never, then so be it.’ But he was great,” Cooper added.

The veteran defenceman’s parents were visiting in Los Angeles from their home in London, Ontario.

“So, I opened my door, yelled downstairs, ‘Hey, I [blanking] made it. And so, it was a bit of excitement,” Doughty said. “And then, honestly, that was the first time I got a good nap. Because I've had this in the back of my mind for a long time.”

You don’t think of a player like Drew Doughty, a Norris Trophy winner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time Stanley Cup champion as someone who feels anxiety or self-doubt.

And that goes a long way in explaining just what this 4 Nations Face-Off tournament means to the best players in the world. And it goes a long way in describing just what kind of person Doughty is to open up about his emotions surrounding his selection.

From the moment Doughty, 35, went down awkwardly in that preseason game in Las Vegas, getting healthy in time to join Canada has never been far from his mind.

Kings general manager, Rob Blake, recalled coming into the training room in Vegas immediately after the injury and Doughty was already wanting to know about recovery time, implying if he would be ready for 4 Nations.

“He was thinking about Canada, I could tell right away,” Blake said.

Great players, players who get to the level that Doughty has achieved, are never satisfied.

And so it is with Doughty.

“They just want to be part of the next big thing,” Blake said.

Blake should know. He’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame, competed in three Olympic Games and a World Cup of Hockey.

“It fueled him coming back,” Blake said. “It got pretty tense at the end.”