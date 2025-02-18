Tkachuk brothers carrying on family legacy for U.S. at 4 Nations

Keith Tkachuk feigns annoyance at the boys’ ghosting prank and he does invoke a couple of comments that are best left on the editing room floor.

But this is all for show. The reality is that this ranks as one of the proudest moments in a life full of proud moments for one of hockey’s most prominent families.

Even after all these years and after all the accomplishments of both boys, Keith admits he’s not just a hockey dad but a dad who still likes to impart a little hockey wisdom in the form of tips or constructive criticism.

“Of course. I'm not going to lie to you. Yeah, I do,” he said with a laugh. “But this is a little different this time and it's funny because I talk to them every day. Because we have that relationship, they call me or I call them. I called them the last couple days when they were together. Yep. Didn't even answer my phone calls. Didn't do it. They were icing me out, and I know it was Matthew saying, ‘let's ice dad out.’ And I'm telling you, and I heard from somebody else's dad that that happened.”

This is a moment to be savored by the entire family – the boys’ younger sister, Taryn, is with the family following the 4 Nations Face-Off competition as it moves from Montreal to Boston where the Americans have already secured a spot in the final Thursday night versus Canada.

For the first time ever, his boys, Brady Tkachuk, the captain of the Ottawa Senators, and Matthew Tkachuk, a leader and core member of the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, are playing on the same team.

Not only that, but early in USA’s first game against Finland, head coach Mike Sullivan put the boys on the same line, playing the wings with Jack Eichel in the middle.

“When they got to play that first shift together, it actually was quite emotional. It was really, really exciting as a mom to see them out there together, and really, Keith and I are just pinching ourselves that they're doing this right now together. It's just so cool,” Chantal added.

The results paid immediate dividends as the boys combined for four goals and Matthew added an assist in a dominating 6-1 win over Finland.

Then, as though the boys weren’t content with their initial impact on the first best-on-best tournament in almost a decade, the brothers combined for one of the most dramatic starts in international best-on-best hockey history as Matthew fought Brandon Hagel two seconds into Saturday’s highly-anticipated clash with Canada and moments later Brady tangled with the tough as nails, Sam Bennett.

The boys received a rousing stick-tapping ovation from their teammates when they returned to the U.S. bench.

“You have to set the tone and when you have the Tkachuk brothers on your team, it’s just built for them,” explained U.S. forward J.T. Miller, who completed the trifecta of early-game fights against Canada by dropping the gloves with Colton Parayko on the next stoppage after Brady’s fight.