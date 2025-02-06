Boldy ‘coming into his prime,’ ready to shine for Team USA at 4 Nations 

In the end, the Massachusetts native is grateful they did and conveyed that sentiment when he first was told that he’d been selected.

“It was exciting,” Boldy said. “I mean, I think the goal you have all along is to make that team. So, when you get that call, I mean, it’s like a dream come true.

“It was so great to make the team. It had been something I’d been striving for all year. You always have the expectation on yourself that you can do it, and that you can play well enough to be considered.

“But that’s about it.”

Wild coach John Hynes was Team USA’s coach at the Worlds and used Boldy in different situations, including the power play and penalty kill. It’s that type of versatility Guerin said Team USA was looking for when selecting its roster.

“Matty’s a guy that’s coming into his prime,” Hynes said. “I had the opportunity to go with him to the World Championships last year, and he was able to play outside of the organization with other NHL players. He was on a line with Gaudreau and Brock Nelson, and he flourished.

“I think it was a great experience for him. And I know this will be for he and Brock.”

Hynes was referring to Wild defenseman Brock Faber, the 22-year-old who was also selected to Team USA.

“I know a handful of guys already,” Boldy said. “But to have a guy like ‘Fabes,’ one of my best friends, to kind of share it with and be there with, it’ll just make it more comfortable for both of us.”

The Wild selected Boldy No. 12 in the 2019 NHL Draft. Entering Minnesota’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+), Boldy has 216 points (93 goals, 123 assists) in 257 games, which averages out to 69 points over an 82-game schedule. Pretty good for a Wild team that stresses a defense-first philosophy. This season he has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 54 games for Minnesota and is averaging a career-high 19:56 of ice time.

“He’s really good,” Team USA captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs said. “He’s solid in all areas of his game. We only play them twice a year but every time he seems to get better and better.

“He’s got a big ceiling.”

One he hopes to showcase on the international stage when Team USA plays its first game against Finland on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

That is a final warmup before the U.S. plays Team Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 15.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Boldy said. “I think that’s the rivalry that everyone tunes in for, that everyone turns on the TV for. So to be able to do it, especially in Montreal, will be pretty special.”

Much like it will be for him to represent his country.

Again.