Boldy ‘coming into his prime,’ ready to shine for Team USA at 4 Nations 

Wild forward earned spot on roster ahead of some big-name players

Matt Boldy MIN 4 Nations

© Grant Halverson/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO -- To understand a significant reason why Matt Boldy beat out some more familiar players for a spot on Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, take a look at the scoring leaders from the 2024 IIHF World Championship this past spring.

There, at the top of the list, ahead of NHL stars like Brady Tkachuk, Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi and the late Johnny Gaudreau, you’ll find the Minnesota Wild forward, whose 14 points (six goals, eight assists) were more than anyone in the tournament.

It was, in the words of Team USA general manager Bill Guerin, the 23-year-old’s “breakout moment.”

To outshine so many better-known players, all while wearing the red, white and blue, made Boldy a legitimate candidate for a spot that didn’t seem realistic when last season ended.

“As we kept narrowing down the names last fall, his name stayed on the list,” said Guerin, who is also Boldy’s GM with the Wild. “At one point I said to my (Team USA) staff: ‘I’m not just doing this because he plays on my NHL team. Watch him and tell me I’m wrong.’’’

They couldn’t.

Because they felt the same way.

“It’s not just from what he did at the Worlds,” Guerin said. “But to see him emerge, to see him embrace the opportunity to represent his country and take the next step while donning our jersey, that’s impressive.”

There was no shortage of questions for Guerin and the Team USA hierarchy when the full roster was revealed on Dec. 4 for the 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts in Montreal on Wednesday with teams from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland. They will compete in a three-game round-robin format leading up to a championship game on Feb. 20 in Boston.

Most of those queries involved the omission of certain high-profile performers like forwards Tage Thompson of the Buffalo Sabres and Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens. Through it all, Guerin and Team USA stuck with their belief in Boldy.

In the end, the Massachusetts native is grateful they did and conveyed that sentiment when he first was told that he’d been selected.

“It was exciting,” Boldy said. “I mean, I think the goal you have all along is to make that team. So, when you get that call, I mean, it’s like a dream come true.

“It was so great to make the team. It had been something I’d been striving for all year. You always have the expectation on yourself that you can do it, and that you can play well enough to be considered.

“But that’s about it.”

Wild coach John Hynes was Team USA’s coach at the Worlds and used Boldy in different situations, including the power play and penalty kill. It’s that type of versatility Guerin said Team USA was looking for when selecting its roster.

“Matty’s a guy that’s coming into his prime,” Hynes said. “I had the opportunity to go with him to the World Championships last year, and he was able to play outside of the organization with other NHL players. He was on a line with Gaudreau and Brock Nelson, and he flourished.

“I think it was a great experience for him. And I know this will be for he and Brock.”

Hynes was referring to Wild defenseman Brock Faber, the 22-year-old who was also selected to Team USA.

“I know a handful of guys already,” Boldy said. “But to have a guy like ‘Fabes,’ one of my best friends, to kind of share it with and be there with, it’ll just make it more comfortable for both of us.”

The Wild selected Boldy No. 12 in the 2019 NHL Draft. Entering Minnesota’s home game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7:30 ET; HULU, ESPN+), Boldy has 216 points (93 goals, 123 assists) in 257 games, which averages out to 69 points over an 82-game schedule. Pretty good for a Wild team that stresses a defense-first philosophy. This season he has 45 points (18 goals, 27 assists) in 54 games for Minnesota and is averaging a career-high 19:56 of ice time.

“He’s really good,” Team USA captain Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs said. “He’s solid in all areas of his game. We only play them twice a year but every time he seems to get better and better.

“He’s got a big ceiling.”

One he hopes to showcase on the international stage when Team USA plays its first game against Finland on Feb. 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

That is a final warmup before the U.S. plays Team Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 15.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Boldy said. “I think that’s the rivalry that everyone tunes in for, that everyone turns on the TV for. So to be able to do it, especially in Montreal, will be pretty special.”

Much like it will be for him to represent his country.

Again.

