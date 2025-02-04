4 Nations Face-Off will present coaches, players with tight learning curve

The main thing when you look at the players who they're bringing is there's so much skill. This is the first time since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 that's going to be best against best, so if you're coaching any of these teams, you're going to say, "You know what? We need to let these guys play too and let them be who they are. We want to play a fast, up-tempo style where we're going pressure pucks in all zones."

It's going to be fun hockey, for sure.

The United States is going to have the skill in their defensemen with players who can get up and down the ice such as Quinn Hughes, Adam Fox and Zach Werenski. Canada has more skill at forward, but then, with Team USA bringing in players like Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk, they're going to bring guys into the fight with the way they play.

The way NHL teams play now, they're pressuring pucks. Everybody has played that way in the past, so I don't think that's going to any problem.

It's more about pressure. It's about being above the puck. It's about being first off the boards and making sure you're on the right side of the puck both offensively and defensively.

There might be some difficult decisions with lineups and playing time for the goalies because every game will be important. Each team will play three games in the round-robin format and the teams with the best two records will advance to the one-game final.

Going in, you'd love to give everyone a chance to play, but at the same time, because of the importance of each game, if you get a goalie who's playing really well, you might have to ride him throughout the tournament. For the United States, it may be Connor Hellebuyck's net to lose, while determining who will be the No.1 goalie for Canada may be tough.

When you look at leadership, all the teams are made up of a lot of captains and alternate captains. The United States and Canada have great leadership but having someone like Sidney Crosby for Canada, who has played so many big games on the world stage, will definitely help players who are experiencing such a big tournament for the first time.

I'm sure any of the players on the teams will tell you that any time you get to represent your country is an honor. When I played for the United States at the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics, we had a longer time to prepare, and we were set in our lines and things like that.

The thing you might not realize heading into a tournament like that is when you're playing a team like Finland -- that's who we lost to in the quarterfinals -- you're going over there as a young, kind of cocky kid and all the sudden you're playing against these veteran players who know the system and have played for their country many times. We were kind of overwhelmed with how they good they were and how they checked.

So, as you go into a tournament such as the 4 Nations Face-Off, you're thinking. No. 1, you want to get off to a good start. No. 2, you're fighting for one of those top two spots, so there's not much room to try too much and move players around a lot. You need to go with what you believe in. Teams have to be ready to play right away and your adjustments are going to be very subtle.