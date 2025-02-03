Zizing ‘Em Up: Guerin talks Team USA roots from Miracle on Ice to 4 Nations

TORONTO -- Bill Guerin is at a loss for words.

Which is the rarest of rarities, the normally-chatty Guerin readily admits.

“I know this never happens with me,” the general manager of Team USA said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I just don’t know what to say.”

He didn’t have to.

The welling up of his eyes said it all for him.

Standing in the Foster Hewitt Media Gondola for a 1-on-1 interview with NHL.com last week, Guerin had just been asked what the moment would mean for him if he and Team USA were to be awarded the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20 after the title game.

Or, for that matter, if he and members of Team USA were presented with gold medals at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, then stood on the ice with their prizes dangling around their necks proudly listening to the Star-Spangled Banner.

A guy can dare to dream, right? Even if you are Bill Guerin, one of the toughest hombres to ever to play in the NHL and a member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2013.

The 54-year-old, who will serve as the U.S.’s GM for both upcoming tournaments, takes a few seconds to search for how to express himself concerning those potential scenarios. He doesn’t want to get ahead of himself. There still is so much hockey to be played before either of those things can morph into reality, so much work to be done.

Still …

“You have to understand what this means,” Guerin says, finally finding a way to convey what he’s feeling. “As a nine-year-old kid growing up in Wilbraham, Mass., Mike Eruzione’s goal that helped beat the Soviets and the whole Miracle on Ice thing at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics in which the U.S. shocked the world by winning the gold medal, it changed my life.

“I wanted to be one of those guys one day. I wanted to be part of a USA team that was the best in the world. So, for me to look back and think what a nine-year-old me would have thought had he’d known he’d one day get shots to do just that like we’re about to, it’s pretty overwhelming.”

He’s had chances to do exactly that.

As a player on the world stage, Guerin wore the Team USA jersey at seven major international events including three Olympic Winter Games (1998, 2002, 2006), two World Cups of Hockey (1996, 2004) and two IIHF World Junior Championships (1989, 1990).

Only once in that time in red-white-and-blue was he part of a championship team, that coming in the 1996 World Cup when the Americans scored four goals in the final 3:18 of regulation to defeat Canada 5-2 in Montreal and claim the title.

It is the last time Team USA has won a best-on-best competition, a 29-year dry spell that Guerin is determined to help end.

There have been heartbreaks along the way.

He was a member of the 2002 Olympic team that lost 5-2 to Canada in the gold medal game in Salt Lake City, a painful ending to an otherwise successful tournament in which he and his teammates on home soil were forced to listen to fans sing “‘O Canada” as the final seconds clicked off the clock.

Eight years later, watching along with millions of other Team USA supporters, he was gutted, like them, when Sidney Crosby’s so-called Golden Goal in overtime of the title game gave Canada a 3-2 win at the Vancouver Olympics.

“Here’s the thing,” Guerin says. “The silver medal is not the goal. It’s the only medal you get for losing your last game, right?

“It stinks.”

He is getting fired up as he addresses the topic. This is more like the Bill Guerin the hockey world knows.

“You know what close is? What's the old saying? Close is only good in horseshoes and hand grenades,” he continues.

“Listen, it’s important that, as part of USA Hockey, we’ve put ourselves in a position where we are in it all the time, even in best-on-best competitions. We have more depth than we ever have. We have stars like Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck. But none of that matters if it doesn’t translate into on-ice success.”

Starting with the 4 Nations Face-Off, which will be held in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20. The tournament, which features the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland, is the first best-on-best competition since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and one Guerin wants his team to make a statement in.

“Ya, we’re deeper than we’ve ever been before. But you know what? You can’t just say we’re a great team. I’ve heard that stuff. You have to go out there and play the games, right? You have to prove it.

“We have to get over the hump at some point in time. This is our chance.”