Matthews will ‘be myself’ as U.S. captain for 4 Nations

The plan for Auston Matthews is to be, well, Auston Matthews.
On Thursday, Matthews was named the captain of Team USA for the 4 Nations Face-Off, the international best-on-best tournament that will pit the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland against each other in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.
Which means that six months after being named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Matthews is taking on a new leadership role, with a greater understanding of what it takes to lead.
“Just be myself every day and be who I am,” Matthews said of what he’s learned since becoming captain in Toronto. “I think that’s why I’ve gotten to where I am and why I’ve been chosen to be the captain. For myself, I don’t think the approach or anything is really different.”
Be who he is. And not who he is not.
“I don’t need to step in there and be this rah-rah guy that maybe I’m not,” Matthews said. “That’s not really my style. I think I’m just going to approach it the same way I would approach it here and be myself and support guys, encourage guys, just try to be the best that I can be out there as well.”
The U.S. has a team full of experienced leaders, with four players who are captains on their NHL teams and 10 who are alternates. From that group, Matthews emerged, with Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy as the alternates; each are alternate captains on their NHL team.