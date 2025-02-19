Empire State Building, CN Tower light up with U.S., Canada colors before 4 Nations final

Landmarks in each country get ready for championship game on Thursday

Empire State Building CN Tower 4 Nations

© Empire State Building/CN Tower

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Two iconic landmarks are getting lit for the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.

The Empire State Building lit up with the United States colors and the CN Tower lit up with Canada colors before the two countries play in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.

Pictures of both buildings displaying their nations’ colors in the New York City and Toronto skylines were shared to social media on Wednesday.

“Shining in red, white, and blue tonight in support of USA Hockey in the Four Nations Championship,” the Empire State building social account posted.

“Tonight, and tomorrow night, the CN Tower will light in red and white at the top of the hour in support of Canada vs. USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game,” the Canadian landmark’s social media account wrote.

Bid to Win 4 Nations Face-Off Game-Used Jerseys & Pucks!

Now available on NHL Auctions, 4 Nations game-worn jerseys from USA vs. Canada and Finland vs. Sweden, as well as pucks used in games throughout the tournament.

Related Content

Short Shifts

Canada wins 4 Nations Face-Off title in EA Sports NHL simulation

Matthew Tkachuk joins TNT broadcast booth during USA-Sweden 4 Nations game

Binghamton Black Bears captain scores sliding highlight-reel goal

McDavid opens scoring with sweet backhand against U.S. in 4 Nations

Kittle hangs with Forsbergs at 4 Nations Face-Off

MacKinnon, Werenski surprised with well wishes from family, friends before 4 Nations

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 14

Make-A-Wish teen reads U.S. starting lineup before 4 Nations Face-Off

Marchand calls himself Canada's ‘biggest fan’ in mic’d up moment after OT win

Finnish NBA star Markkanen rocks Finland's 4 Nations jersey

Gustavsson robs Toews with impressive blocker save in 4 Nations opening night

Lemieux gets Canadian crowd roaring at 4 Nations Face-Off

NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

Celebrini, Hutson celebrate with Boston University after Beanpot Championship

QMJHL to rename Rookie of the Year trophy after Crosby

Flyers congratulate Eagles on social media after Super Bowl victory

Kings celebrate Lewis for 1,000th NHL game

Prince Harry drops puck before Canucks game to kick off 2025 Invictus Games 