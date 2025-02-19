Empire State Building, CN Tower light up with U.S., Canada colors before 4 Nations final

Two iconic landmarks are getting lit for the 4 Nations Face-Off final on Thursday.

The Empire State Building lit up with the United States colors and the CN Tower lit up with Canada colors before the two countries play in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game at TD Garden.

Pictures of both buildings displaying their nations’ colors in the New York City and Toronto skylines were shared to social media on Wednesday.

“Shining in red, white, and blue tonight in support of USA Hockey in the Four Nations Championship,” the Empire State building social account posted.