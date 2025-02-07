Toews has taken long road to success with Avalanche, Team Canada

Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said Toews had grown to 6-feet tall when he got to Quinnipiac as a 19-year-old. He was 152 pounds.

"Just physically he was way behind," Pecknold told NHL.com.

He didn't know how to play defense either. He didn't have a good stick.

"No coach had ever really taught it to him or held him accountable for it," Pecknold said. "We teach a lot of the details of the game here at Quinnipiac. We have to. We don't have the first or second round picks like Minnesota and Michigan, BC and BU. But we pride ourselves with having really good sticks defensively. He bought into that. It didn't take long. He's a quick learner."

The game had already started to change when Toews got to Quinnipiac. The speed intensified. Defenseman didn't need to be big and physical to make it to the NHL. They needed hockey sense, a good stick and quick feet.

By the time Toews was a junior, he had the full package.

"His hockey IQ was crazy elite from the get go, and just naturally he matured with us," Pecknold said. "By his junior year, we only lost four games and he was playing 26 or 27 minutes a game. He was so good."

Pecknold was convinced then that Toews would be a good NHL player. He was surprised, in fact, that the Islanders slow-played his development, keeping him in Bridgeport for two-plus seasons, including 2017-18, when he played 30 games before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

"We live right down the street from Bridgeport," Pecknold said. "I would go watch a lot of games and he was light years better than anyone else on the other team. It was perplexing. Now I'm thinking maybe that's just my bias, but he was clearly like 12 steps ahead of everyone else on the ice, and those are good American League players."

Toews didn't get his first NHL chance until midway through the 2018-19 season. He diplomatically credits Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello and former coach Barry Trotz for believing in him.

"I felt I was ready before that and they said, 'No, grow your game, work on your game, keep going,'" Toews said. "So by the time they called me up, I felt like I was ready to go. I felt awesome about my game. I wish it was earlier. A lot of people do. You want it as soon as you can get it, but for them to make me wait I think was kind of a blessing in disguise of me becoming a true pro and understanding all the little nuances in this game and in this league."

He had 46 points in 116 regular season games and 15 in 30 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Islanders. They didn't believe in him enough to sign him as a restricted free agent, so Toews was traded to the Avalanche for two second-round draft picks on Oct. 12, 2020.

His game took off. He meshed with Makar, becoming a 50-point, 25-minute per game defenseman. He won the Stanley Cup. He signed a seven-year, $50.75 million contract. He earned a spot on Canada's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Next could be the Olympics.

"Everyone uses the phrase, 'Prove people wrong,'" Toews said. "I don't feel like I have to prove people wrong; I'm just proving myself right the whole way through."