Quinn Hughes' status for 4 Nations Face-Off unclear

Canucks defenseman's ability to play for Team USA in question because of undisclosed injury

Quinn Hughes VAN unclear for 4NF with bug

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Quinn Hughes will not travel with the Vancouver Canucks for their game at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP), and his status for the 4 Nations Face-Off has yet to be determined.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, hasn’t played since Friday because of an undisclosed injury. The game at the Sharks will be the third straight he has missed.

As for his chances to be ready for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts Wednesday in Montreal, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said, “It depends on the next 48 hours, I guess that what it really comes down to.

“We’ll sit down with Quinn and talk to him.”

Tocchet said even if Hughes doesn’t play for the Canucks on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena in their final game before the best-on-best international tournament, that wouldn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t play in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Depends on how close he is to playing on Saturday, that’s what it comes down too,” Tocchet said. “We’re going to have to have a hard, long look at this. Like every player, you’re concerned about safety and health.”

Tocchet also said though Hughes wants to be in the Canucks lineup now, he’s smart enough to know that is not a wise decision.

“He wants to play. He can’t play," Tocchet said. "I can be the bad guy, I don’t care. He’s not going to play. Would he try to gut it out? But I think he’s a smart kid, too, he knows gutting it out isn’t going to help our team.

“He’s got a big will to play but he knows better than that.

The Canucks' top defenseman finished a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday but was a late scratch after taking warmups ahead of a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Hughes skated with coaches Tuesday but left the ice before the morning skate started.

The 25-year-old was one of the first six players named to the Team USA roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off in June. When the full rosters were announced on Dec. 4, his brother, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, was added.

“I know Quinn is a USA guy," Tocchet said. "Loves his country. Playing with his brother, there’s a lot of positives to that, but he’s a smart kid, too. He understands what’s at stake.”

Hughes leads all NHL defensemen in points (59) and assists (45) and is third in goals (14). Among defenseman who have played at least 10 games this season, he’s fourth in average time on ice at 25:18, which would be second on the Team USA roster to Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (26:48).

Hughes did not practice or skate on his own Tuesday, Tocchet said.

“He’s not going to make the trip, it’s a day-to-day thing,” Tocchet said. “He’ll stay back, whether he skates [Thursday], we’ll talk about that later today.

“We want to make sure he’s right.”

