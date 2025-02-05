Quinn Hughes' status for 4 Nations Face-Off unclear

Quinn Hughes will not travel with the Vancouver Canucks for their game at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP), and his status for the 4 Nations Face-Off has yet to be determined.

The reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, hasn’t played since Friday because of an undisclosed injury. The game at the Sharks will be the third straight he has missed.

As for his chances to be ready for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, which starts Wednesday in Montreal, Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said, “It depends on the next 48 hours, I guess that what it really comes down to.

“We’ll sit down with Quinn and talk to him.”

Tocchet said even if Hughes doesn’t play for the Canucks on Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Arena in their final game before the best-on-best international tournament, that wouldn’t necessarily mean he wouldn’t play in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Depends on how close he is to playing on Saturday, that’s what it comes down too,” Tocchet said. “We’re going to have to have a hard, long look at this. Like every player, you’re concerned about safety and health.”

Tocchet also said though Hughes wants to be in the Canucks lineup now, he’s smart enough to know that is not a wise decision.