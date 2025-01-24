Stars’ Oettinger motivated to be No. 1 goalie for U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off

NEW YORK -- Jake Oettinger used the opportunity to make the United States' roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off as fuel for a strong first half of the NHL season.

"You always want to be considered one of the best at your position, especially in your country," the Dallas Stars goalie said. "I felt my body of work was good and I thought if I got off to a great start to the year I would have a chance. A big part of my motivation was to make the team."

He did. Oettinger was one of three goalies named to Team USA on Dec. 4 along with Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Oettinger has since refueled and found a new motivation: to be named the starter for the United States in its tournament opener against Finland at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

That one he knows is a longshot, but Oettinger is thinking big.

"I mean, the other two would be crazy if they didn't say the same thing," Oettinger said. "I know 'Helly' and 'Sway' obviously want to be in the net and there's only one net, which is a tough part about being a goalie. I'm just focusing on having a great stretch here now until then and if I get my opportunity to play in a game there then make them want to put me back in."

Hellebuyck is the favorite to be Team USA's No. 1 goalie at 4 Nations. He's earned it. It's deserved. He's having the best season of any goalie in the NHL with his 29 wins in 38 games, 2.02 goals-against average, .927 save percentage and six shutouts.

No one, not even Oettinger, argues against Hellebuyck's place atop the United States' goaltending depth chart.

"He's at the top of the mountain right now," Oettinger said. "That's where I want to be. I want to get my game to that level and be looked at like him."

He's not far off, which is why the goaltending decision U.S. coach Mike Sullivan will make before the tournament opener against Finland might not be as easy as it appears considering all the analysis, some of which goes back a few years.

Like Hellebuyck, Oettinger has also put up stellar numbers this season; 23 wins in 35 games, a 2.26 GAA, .914 save percentage and one shutout going into Dallas' national game against the Vegas Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360).

Unlike Hellebuyck, Oettinger has played in and won big games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past three seasons, guiding the Stars to the Western Conference Final the past two seasons with two Game 7 wins.

The 26-year-old’s recent big-game experience mattered to U.S. team brass when they were selecting the team.

"He's young, he has not been in the League all that long, but he has played in a ton of big games, and he's delivered," U.S. general manager Bill Guerin told NHL.com. "Just his basic play is good enough, and then you put in the big-game experience, that's an added bonus."

Oettinger has started 45 games in the playoffs since 2022, winning 23, including going 7-3 in Games 6 and 7.

By contrast, Hellebuyck has started 10, going 2-0 in Game 1 and 0-8 in Games 2-5. Swayman has started 18, going 9-9.

Oettinger and Hellebuyck have each started 45 NHL playoff games in their NHL careers. Oettinger has a 2.46 GAA and .916 save percentage, Hellebuyck a 2.85 GAA and .911 save percentage. His best run came in 2017-18, when he went 9-8 to get the Jets to the Western Conference Final.

Swayman has a 2.38 GAA and .922 save percentage in his 18 playoff starts, but he's not having near the same type of regular season as Hellebuyck and Oettinger, which likely puts him at No. 3 on the depth chart at least going into the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"I think Helly has been on fire so far, but can Otter push Helly? Yes, of course he can," ESPN and NHL Network analyst and former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes told NHL.com. "Right now, Helly is a Vezina Trophy winner with the runner-up going to my boy Logan Thompson (Washington Capitals) and probably three would be Jacob Markstrom (New Jersey Devils). But can Otter be a starter? Can he push [Hellebuyck] for the starter? Sure. It's a short tournament and anything is possible. All those guys are capable."