4 Nations Face-Off jerseys feature incredible detail, national pride

Maybe you’ve seen the jerseys for the 4 Nations Face-Off. But have you looked at them up close?

“You haven’t seen the level of detail that has gone into these jerseys,” said Brian Jennings, NHL senior executive vice president of marking and chief branding officer. “When players see them, the response is really positive. They’re excited.”

The jerseys were made available to fans Friday ahead of the best-on-best tournament featuring Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in Montreal and Boston from Feb. 12-20.

Fanatics, the NHL Players’ Association and the NHL collaborated on the designs, working with each nation’s federation to be respectful of traditions while using modern techniques.

They took a two-pronged approach of pride and culture, said Dom Fillion, Fanatics senior creative director.

The pride is what the fans will see from afar in the stands, capturing the essence of the international aesthetic with bold visuals and distinct colors. Each nation will wear the same uniform for the entire tournament: Canada in red, Finland in white, Sweden in yellow, the United States in blue.

The culture is in the details, custom elements unique to each nation you can see and feel when you hold the jersey in your hands.

“When you look at each of the countries, they have a boldness,” Fillion said. “They have a distinct point of view. They all individually have an amazing story to tell.”