USA Hockey’s goaltending development to be in spotlight at 4 Nations Face-Off

It’s a strategy that starts with the tiniest of mite goalies on up.

“Just seeing USA Hockey really take initiative in goaltending specifics and seeing now in the NHL, the ‘51 in ’30,’ what a goal,” Swayman said. “It’s my job to continue that and the next generation too. And you see, countries and programs that take initiative in goaltending have had success. I wouldn’t be here without USA Hockey.”

It's an ambitious goal, given that they started at 11.45 percent of NHL minutes in the 2007-08 season, a marker because it was the first time a full-time goalie coach was added to the NTDP. They’re now at around 22 percent and have never eclipsed 25 percent.

“I think it’s unapologetically American to shoot for the stars and to reach for something that everyone in the world points at you and goes, ‘That’ll never happen. It’s not possible,’” said Steve Thompson, USA Hockey’s manager of goaltending development since 2019. “But that’s what we love about this, is that it is ambitious.”

And though it is clearly about developing goalies for the biggest of stages -- the 4 Nations and the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics and beyond -- the plan is not just about final outcomes.

“Really, it starts with the under-14s, getting more goaltenders in the pipeline,” DeGregorio said. “That’s one of the issues we’re concerned with. We see that there’s a lack of enough goalies to go around in some situations, many more than we would like.”

There are now three prongs to the plan: Try. Develop. Master.

It starts with any 5-year-old intrigued enough to don what they sometimes call the “superhero” getup of the goalie and follows that kid up through the ranks. And while not every kid who gets a couple of shifts in goal at a U-8 practice is going to continue with the position, USA Hockey is hoping that more will, that they will fall in love and be hooked, that they will find a passion.

“When I was growing up, the weaker skater, the weaker player would be stuck in goal,” Jarkowsky said. “Now we try to get our best athletes into that position.”

* * * *

Nothing exemplifies the first tenet of USA Hockey’s goalie program, “Try,” like those Quick Change pads. They were revolutionary in being able to shuttle as many kids as possible through the net, with thin pads and Velcro straps and the ability to get the gear on in as little as 42 seconds.

When Osaer came up with the concept, he went to Mike Bruins, who was then the brand manager for the goalie department at Total Hockey, who went in turn to equipment people he knew in St. Louis and to a local goalie coach. They came up with leg pads and a padded jersey, picking and choosing the attributes that they liked from the youth pads already on the market.

Within months, after the creation of a prototype, the idea was announced at USA Hockey’s annual meetings.

Orders poured in.

“None of the current leg pads could be put over existing shin guards,” Bruins said. “Kids at the time, if you wanted to try goal, you’d have to get off the ice, take off a lot of equipment, put the new stuff on. It just took a long time. The response was great. … I still see a bunch of the models we created out there.”

They have spread around the world, from the U.S. to Norway and everywhere in between. Bruins was at a recent St. Louis Blues game when he looked up to see the kids in the intermission scrimmage wearing the Quick Change equipment.

And though they’re not perfect -- they aren’t always as available as needed, they’re not inexpensive and coaches sometimes complain about the Velcro not working as well as they’d hope -- they allow for the rotation of goalies in practices and games, for “Try Goalie” clinics, for more access to a position that was often inaccessible.

It was when associations in Canada started putting in orders that Osaer knew they had hit on something big, something necessary, something that would impact goaltending worldwide, putting USA Hockey’s stamp on the game -- literally and figuratively.

“The USA Hockey emblem was on the first set of Quick Change pads,” Osaer said with a chuckle, noting that it was because grants had been used in the pads’ development. “We all are so competitive. When the first orders from Canada came through and knowing that there would be little Canadian hockey players skating around with USA Hockey emblems on, there was an element of pride to that.”

* * * *