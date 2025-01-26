4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Finland team

Forwards (13)

Esa Tikkanen -- Christian Ruuttu -- Teemu Selanne

Petri Skriko -- Janne Ojanen -- Jari Kurri

Ville Peltonen -- Saku Koivu -- Jere Lehtinen

Vesa Viitakoski -- Jarmo Kekalainen -- Mikko Makela

Jarkko Varvio

There were only 11 Finnish skaters in the NHL in 1994-95, so we had to reach a bit back and forward to assemble this roster. Tikkanen won his fifth Stanley Cup title with the New York Rangers in 1994 and had 12 goals and 35 points during the 1994-95 season with the St. Louis Blues. He would have been on the top line with Ruuttu, who played for the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks in 1994-95, and future Stanley Cup winner and Hockey Hall of Famer Selanne, who had 22 goals and 48 points (22 goals, 26 assists) in 45 games for the Winnipeg Jets that season.

The second line would have featured Skriko on left wing, who played for the San Jose Sharks in 1992-93 before moving back to Europe to play six more seasons. Ojanen played for the New Jersey Devils in 1992-93, then returned to Europe. Kurri, a five-time Stanley Cup champion and future Hall of Famer, would’ve rounded out the line; he had 10 goals and 29 points in 38 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 1994-95.

Peltonen, Koivu and Lehtinen earned their nickname as “Huey, Dewey and Louie” in 1995. They were young, but their line had a huge role that year when Finland won the IIHF World Championship for the first time, defeating host country Sweden. They played together for the first time at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 1993, followed by Olympics (1994) and IIHF World Championship (1994). They all joined the NHL in 1995-96 -- Peltonen with the Sharks, Koivu the Montreal Canadiens and Lehtinen the Dallas Stars.

The fourth line would have featured Viitakoski (Calgary Flames), Makela (Boston Bruins) and Kekalainen, who later became the first European general manager in the NHL. Kekalainen played for the Ottawa Senators in 1993-94 and then one season in Sweden before retiring. Varvio (Stars) would have been the 13th forward.