4 Nations Roster Remix: 1995 Canada team

Forwards (13)
Pierre Turgeon -- Wayne Gretzky -- Eric Lindros
Ron Francis -- Mark Messier -- Joe Nieuwendyk
Brendan Shanahan -- Joe Sakic -- Theo Fleury
Trevor Linden -- Steve Yzerman -- Cam Neely
Paul Kariya
Mario Lemieux would not have been available to play for Canada in 1995 having taken the 1994-95 season off to recover from radiation treatment to combat Hodgkin lymphoma. He also underwent back surgery in the summer of 1993, which limited him 22 games in the 1993-94 season. Despite his absence, Canada still would have iced a star-studded roster led by Gretzky and Messier up front. Gretzky would have been 34 years old and less than a year removed from a 130-point season (38 goals, 92 assists) with the Los Angeles Kings in 1993-94. He had 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 48 games in a condensed 1994-95 season. Messier had 53 points (14 goals, 39 assists) in 46 games that season, having led the New York Rangers to a Stanley Cup Championship the previous season in 1994. Turgeon had 94 points (38 goals, 56 assists) in 69 games for the New York Islanders in 1993-94 and would have been a potent winger for Gretzky along with Lindros on the top line. Lindros had 70 points (29 goals, 70 assists) in 46 games in 1994-95 and followed that up with a career-high 115 points (47 goals, 68 assists) in 73 games in 1995-96. Gretzky, Messier, Sakic and Yzerman would have given Canada incredible depth down the middle. The team would have had a plethora of interchangeable talented wingers to move up and down the lineup, with all but Linden and Fleury going on to make the Hall of Fame. Paul Kariya was in his rookie season in 1994-95 but would have made a good option as the 13th forward, particularly considering he would go on to have 108 points (50 goals, 58 assists) the following season in 1995-96.