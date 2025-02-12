4 Nations Face-Off will be ‘great tournament,’ Gainey says

MONTREAL -- Bob Gainey will be in front of his TV at his country home north of Peterborough, Ontario this week, settled in to watch the start of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off.
“There are so many great players on Canada, the U.S., Finland and Sweden. When they’re joined under their nation’s flag, it’s very special,” said Gainey, who proudly represented his country at the 1976 Canada Cup.
Gainey’s maple leaf-crested nation will renew international acquaintances with Sweden on Wednesday when the 4 Nations Face-Off begins at Bell Centre (8 p.m. ET, MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).