4 Nations Face-Off will be ‘great tournament,’ Gainey says

Gainey was a late addition to the 32 players who were invited to training camp, 25 at the time said to have survived the cut, a number since officially revised to 29.

“I went through the summer not expecting that I’d be part of that group,” he recalled, never knowing whether he got the call because of another player’s illness or injury. “I was in competition for a spot, there were never any guarantees that I’d play with others who had more experience and were more offensively skilled than I was or had been. I was just happy to be part of the group, to make the cut.”

Then, with a laugh, “I never minded getting that meal money, either,” vaguely remembering a 1970s per-diem of about $17.

Gainey was a scratch for Canada’s opener, an 11-2 win against Finland in Ottawa, and for a 4-2 win against the U.S. in Montreal. He thinks he was told at some point after the second game, probably by coach Scotty Bowman, that he’d play against Sweden in Canada’s next start. He had enough time, he remembers, to arrange for tickets for his parents and a few others.