Binnington breaks in Team Canada goalie gear ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Binnington’s gear is mainly red with bold black and gold stripes on the pads and gloves, with a red stick. He did not wear his Team Canada goalie mask during Wednesday’s practice.

Last week, Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill wore his Team Canada goalie gear at a Golden Knights practice. Hill, along with Binnington, are on the Team Canada roster for the tournament.

Play beings Feb. 12 and goes until Feb. 20. The round-robin tournament will split its games between Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, with Canada opening play against Sweden at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). The championship game will be held in Boston.