4 Nations Face-Off reunion between 1976 Canada Cup foes

It will be a reunion of sorts in Montreal, not quite 49 years after their historic first get-together at the fabled Forum.

Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden will play four games Feb. 12-15 at Bell Centre, the opening act of the 4 Nations Face-Off that will conclude with three games at TD Garden in Boston Feb. 17-20.

The four countries met, along with the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia, in the 1976 Canada Cup from Sept. 2-15, the first NHL international tournament.

The four would renew acquaintances in Montreal in 1981, 1987 and 1991 Canada Cup tournaments, Finland missing just the 1984 Canada Cup. But 1976 was the first, a thrill for a city that had just played host to the Olympic Games and was consumed by hockey fever, the Canadiens having won the Stanley Cup four months earlier with three more consecutive titles to come between 1977-79.