Werenski expected to return for Blue Jackets, play in 4 Nations 

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski expects to be back in the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup Thursday and available for Team USA at the 4-Nations Face-Off after missing one game due to an upper-body injury.

“I feel pretty good,” he said Thursday ahead of Columbus’ game against the Utah Hockey Club at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16). “I’ll see how I feel after the morning skate here and make a decision for tonight, but all signs are looking pretty good. I’ll see how I respond this afternoon, but I feel pretty good about playing.

“I don't want to go out there and make anything worse and be out long term. I feel like two-day’s rest really helped me and I feel a lot better now than I did a couple days ago.”

Werenski missed the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. He left in the second period on Sunday, a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars, before returning at the start of the third.

The 27-year-old leads the Blue Jackets with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) and is second among NHL defensemen in goals and third in assists while leading the League in time-on-ice (26:48).

He was concerned about not being able to play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international best-on-best tournament that runs from Feb. 12-20, but those fears have been allayed.