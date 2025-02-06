Werenski expected to return for Blue Jackets, play in 4 Nations 

U.S. defenseman missed 1 game due to upper-body injury

Zach Werenski CBJ 4 Nations

© Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Zach Werenski expects to be back in the Columbus Blue Jackets lineup Thursday and available for Team USA at the 4-Nations Face-Off after missing one game due to an upper-body injury.

“I feel pretty good,” he said Thursday ahead of Columbus’ game against the Utah Hockey Club at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16). “I’ll see how I feel after the morning skate here and make a decision for tonight, but all signs are looking pretty good. I’ll see how I respond this afternoon, but I feel pretty good about playing.

“I don't want to go out there and make anything worse and be out long term. I feel like two-day’s rest really helped me and I feel a lot better now than I did a couple days ago.”

Werenski missed the Blue Jackets’ 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. He left in the second period on Sunday, a 5-3 loss at the Dallas Stars, before returning at the start of the third.

The 27-year-old leads the Blue Jackets with 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) and is second among NHL defensemen in goals and third in assists while leading the League in time-on-ice (26:48).

He was concerned about not being able to play for Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, an international best-on-best tournament that runs from Feb. 12-20, but those fears have been allayed.

In addition to the game Thursday, the Blue Jackets host the New York Rangers on Saturday before the break for 4 Nations.

The Blue Jackets (26-21-7) enter Thursday one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“Obviously, I want to play in that. I don't want to do anything that's going to hurt my chances of playing here, right?” Werenski said. “My first thought was Columbus, and that's the most important thing. If I felt like I was able to go the 4 Nations and make anything worse, I wouldn't go. But I don't think that's the case at all. I think a couple days of rest helped me and it definitely crosses your mind when it's that close to the tournament.

“But like I said, it's more important that I'm here playing for Columbus. And that's my focus and if all goes well these the next couple games, yeah, I’ll be at the 4 Nations.”

If Werenski plays against Utah, he will have a chance to extend his club-record home point streak to 20 games (13 goals, 23, assists; 36 points). He is tied with John Van Boxmeer (1981-92) for the fifth-longest such streak by an NHL defenseman. Bobby Orr (25 games, 1974-75) holds the record.

Werenski’s likely availability for Team USA at 4 Nations is a big plus, especially considering the status of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes for the tournament is uncertain because of an undisclosed injury.

Team USA opens the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

