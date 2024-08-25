St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the St. Louis Blues and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Robert Thomas, F

NHL.com point projection: 85

Thomas set NHL career highs across the board with 26 goals, 60 assists, 27 power-play points, 86 points and 170 shots on goal in 82 games. He firmly established himself as the Blues top forward and should challenge a point-per-game pace again this season, specifically with his lineup placement. Thomas should be considered a top-60 forward in fantasy drafts.