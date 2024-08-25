St. Louis Blues fantasy projections for 2024-25

Kyrou could be draft steal; breakout potential for new additions Holloway, Broberg

STL 32 in 32 fantasy kyrou

© Scott Rovak/Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the St. Louis Blues and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Robert Thomas, F

NHL.com point projection: 85

Thomas set NHL career highs across the board with 26 goals, 60 assists, 27 power-play points, 86 points and 170 shots on goal in 82 games. He firmly established himself as the Blues top forward and should challenge a point-per-game pace again this season, specifically with his lineup placement. Thomas should be considered a top-60 forward in fantasy drafts.

ANA@STL: Thomas scores his second PPG of night

2. Jordan Binnington, G

NHL.com win projection: 27

Binnington is coming off a bounce-back season with 28 wins, a .913 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average. This is after combining for a .897 SV% and 3.24 GAA in his previous two seasons. Binnington was top 10 among goaltenders with at least 30 games played last season in wins and save percentage. He opens this season as a top-15 fantasy netminder and number one option in goal for St. Louis.

3. Pavel Buchnevich, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

Buchnevich sees fantasy upside with his lineup placement in their top-six forward group and top man-advantage unit. He had 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) and 207 shots on goal in 80 games last season. Buchnevich should be viewed as a top-100 fantasy forward in drafts due to his production upside.

STL@EDM: Buchnevich finishes Kyrou's feed for 2-0 lead

4. Jordan Kyrou, F

NHL.com point projection: 72

He led the Blues with 31 goals, his second-consecutive 30-goal season, and 251 shots on goal skating primarily with Thomas at even strength and on the power play. Kyrou leads the Blues with 95 goals, 71 at even strength, and is tied with Thomas for the team lead with 63 power-play points over the past three seasons combined. Kyrou is a fringe top-100 forward in fantasy and could be a draft steal.

5. Jake Neighbours, F

NHL.com point projection: 55

Neighbours had a breakout season with an NHL career-high 27 goals in 77 games. He finished the season skating with Thomas and Kyrou at even strength and on the wing of the first power play. He was tied for the team lead with eight power-play goals. If he plays the entire season on the top line with Kyrou and Thomas, he could challenge 30 goals for the first time.

Other STL players on preseason draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Justin Faulk, D (point projection: 46)

Breakout candidates: Dylan Holloway, F (point projection: 45); Scott Perunovich, D (point projection: 38); Philip Broberg, D (point projection: 36)

Related Content

NHL EDGE stats for St. Louis Blues

Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

32 in 32

Inside look at St. Louis Blues

3 questions facing St. Louis Blues

NHL EDGE stats for St. Louis Blues

Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

Inside look at Seattle Kraken

Top prospects for Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken fantasy projections for 2024-25

NHL EDGE stats for Seattle Kraken

3 questions facing Seattle Kraken

NHL EDGE stats for San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2024-25

3 questions facing San Jose Sharks

Inside look at San Jose Sharks

Top prospects for San Jose Sharks

Inside look at Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins fantasy projections for 2024-25

3 questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL EDGE stats for Pittsburgh Penguins