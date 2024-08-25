Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

Dvorsky eyeing opening night roster; Snuggerud expected to make debut this season

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com.

1. Dalibor Dvorsky, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Sudbury (OHL): 52 GP, 45-43-88; Oskarshamn IK (SHL): 10 GP, 0-0-0

Dvorsky (6-foot-1, 201 pounds) could alter the Blues' plans this season should he make the opening-night roster out of training camp.

General manager Doug Armstrong said the 19-year-old will be given every opportunity to make the team this season.

"I love reading what he said, 'This is on me,'" Armstrong said last month. "That's what you want. He's looking in the mirror now and saying, 'OK, we'll see.' The (American Hockey League), 'We'll see.' And he's not cocky about it. He's not demanding about it. He's just saying, 'All right, we'll see.'"

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

2. Jimmy Snuggerud, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: University of Minnesota (NCAA): 39 GP, 21-13-34

St. Louis was ready to elevate Snuggerud (6-1, 186) last season after finishing his sophomore season at Minnesota, but the 20-year-old decided to return to school for his junior campaign.

The Blues respected Snuggerud's decision but do expect him to turn pro this season once his college season concludes.

"For him, he's just not mentally ready and every situation is different," St. Louis assistant GM Tim Taylor said of Snuggerud. "If he was mentally ready, he would have come out. And he just doesn't feel he's mentally ready to take that next jump as of yet. He is close, and we support him because I think this is going to be a great year for him."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Zack Bolduc, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: St. Louis (NHL): 25 GP, 5-4-9; Springfield (AHL): 50 GP, 8-17-25

Bolduc (6-0, 187) got a taste of the NHL last season when he was called up late in the season from Springfield of the AHL, and continued to improve as the season progressed.

"'Boldy' played well at the end of the year," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said of the 21-year-old. "That shows that he can score some goals.

"There's some excitement and pieces where we feel like we can get to where we want to be next year."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

STL@DET: Bolduc sends home his first NHL career goal

4. Theo Lindstein, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Brynas IF (HockeyAllsvenskan): 49 GP, 4-11-15; Brynas Jr. (J20 Nationell), 2 GP, 0-2-2

Lindstein (6-1, 180) raised eyebrows with his strong play at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship for Sweden.

The 19-year-old led all defensemen in points in the tournament with eight (two goals, six assists) in seven games to help his country win a silver medal before helping Brynas IF qualify for the Swedish Hockey League this season.

"It was a great year to play and develop my game and get the chance also to come into (World) Juniors too," Lindstein said, "and play that tournament and came back and had a strong season, a great playoff with my team at home. It was fun. We also won the finals. We moved up to the SHL and that was really cool and really fun and a really good experience for me."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

5. Otto Stenberg, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 25 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Frolunda HC (SHL): 31 GP, 3-3-6; BIK Karlsoga (HockeyAllsvenskan): 9 GP, 4-5-9; Frolunda Jr. (J20 Nationell): 1 GP, 0-0-0

Stenberg (5-11, 180) also had a strong World Junior Championship playing alongside Lindstein for Sweden, with nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games.

The 19-year-old forward will move on from Frolunda and continue his growth with Malmo of the SHL this season.

"I think that will fit me really good," Stenberg said. "Just to try and get as much ice time as I can and try to have a bigger role on the team. That's important for me when I'm young. You have to play."

Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27

