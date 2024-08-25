Top prospects for St. Louis Blues

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the St. Louis Blues, according to NHL.com.

1. Dalibor Dvorsky, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 10 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Sudbury (OHL): 52 GP, 45-43-88; Oskarshamn IK (SHL): 10 GP, 0-0-0

Dvorsky (6-foot-1, 201 pounds) could alter the Blues' plans this season should he make the opening-night roster out of training camp.

General manager Doug Armstrong said the 19-year-old will be given every opportunity to make the team this season.

"I love reading what he said, 'This is on me,'" Armstrong said last month. "That's what you want. He's looking in the mirror now and saying, 'OK, we'll see.' The (American Hockey League), 'We'll see.' And he's not cocky about it. He's not demanding about it. He's just saying, 'All right, we'll see.'"

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

2. Jimmy Snuggerud, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 23 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: University of Minnesota (NCAA): 39 GP, 21-13-34

St. Louis was ready to elevate Snuggerud (6-1, 186) last season after finishing his sophomore season at Minnesota, but the 20-year-old decided to return to school for his junior campaign.

The Blues respected Snuggerud's decision but do expect him to turn pro this season once his college season concludes.

"For him, he's just not mentally ready and every situation is different," St. Louis assistant GM Tim Taylor said of Snuggerud. "If he was mentally ready, he would have come out. And he just doesn't feel he's mentally ready to take that next jump as of yet. He is close, and we support him because I think this is going to be a great year for him."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

3. Zack Bolduc, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 17 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: St. Louis (NHL): 25 GP, 5-4-9; Springfield (AHL): 50 GP, 8-17-25

Bolduc (6-0, 187) got a taste of the NHL last season when he was called up late in the season from Springfield of the AHL, and continued to improve as the season progressed.

"'Boldy' played well at the end of the year," Blues captain Brayden Schenn said of the 21-year-old. "That shows that he can score some goals.

"There's some excitement and pieces where we feel like we can get to where we want to be next year."

Projected NHL arrival: This season