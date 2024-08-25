NHL EDGE stats for St. Louis Blues

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2024-25 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the St. Louis Blues:

1. Forward Jordan Kyrou ranked eighth in the entire NHL in midrange shots on goal (114) last season.

Kyrou has had consecutive seasons with more than 30 goals and is tied for 23rd in the entire NHL in even-strength goals over that span (49). After a slow start last season, Kyrou bounced back under coach Drew Bannister with nearly a point per game (50 in 54 games) after the Blues’ in-season change.

Kyrou and fellow high-scoring forwards Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich led a first power-play unit that established excellent zone time last season (offensive zone time percentage of 60.7 with man advantage; tied for eighth in NHL) but has plenty of room to finish more of its chances (conversion percentage of 18.0 was tied for 23rd).