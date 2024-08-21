3 questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

1. What are realistic expectations for Matvei Michkov?

The 19-year-old forward arrives with a remarkable amount of hype and an offensive skill set that separates him from the rest of the roster, but the Flyers are doing their best to manage expectations.

"This is a year for him to come in and kind of experience what it's like to play at this level and adapt," general manager Daniel Briere said. "To be honest, I don't have much expectation for him. I have more expectations for our other guys that have been here for a few years to take a step forward."

Michkov has said he's ready to learn about life in the NHL, on and off the ice, and has one goal in mind.

"The first plan is for the team to make the [Stanley Cup] Playoffs," he said via an interpreter. "Help the team win night after night so the fans can be coming and enjoying the games more and more."

Michkov was on the ice working toward that goal the day after arriving in Philadelphia from Russia at the end of July, a level of initiative that has impressed Flyers management.

"He wanted to come here early and adapt and try to put himself in the best position possible to attack the year," Briere said. "A lot comes from him as well. He wants it, and he's willing to put himself in those positions to be successful. I also give him a lot of credit for being willing to put himself in the best possible position."