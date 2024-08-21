Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top five players on the Philadelphia Flyers and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
Michkov key rookie to watch; Konecny remains consistent
1. Travis Konecny, F
NHL.com point projection: 75
Konecny led the Flyers in points last season with 68 in 76 games. He had 33 goals, which was tied for 27th in the League. Konecny has had back-to-back 60-point seasons despite not playing more than 76 games in either of them. His consistent production makes him a top 60 overall target in fantasy drafts.
2. Owen Tippett, F
NHL.com point projection: 60
Tippett had the most shots on goal on the Flyers last season with 289 in 78 games. He ranked second on the team in both points (53) and goals (28). If he plays a full season, Tippett has the potential to be a 30-goal scorer. He should be considered a top 50 forward in fantasy drafts.
3. Matvei Michkov, F
NHL.com point projection: 59
Michkov was the No. 7 pick by Philadelphia at the 2023 NHL Draft and is preparing for his rookie season in the NHL. He had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games with HK Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League. He is one of the most valuable fantasy rookies and is worth drafting as a top 85 forward overall.
4. Travis Sanheim, D
NHL.com point projection: 47
He ranked fourth on the Flyers in points last season and led their defensemen with 44 in 81 games. Sanheim is coming off NHL career highs in points and goals (10). He should be considered a top 40 defenseman option in fantasy.
5. Joel Farabee, F
NHL.com point projection: 56
Farabee is coming off the best season of his career with highs in points (50 in 82 games) and goals (22). He ranked third on the Flyers in points and has fantasy upside if he remains healthy. He is worth monitoring on the waiver wire.
Other PHI players on preseason draft lists:
Sleeper candidate: Tyson Foerster, F (point projection: 40)
Deep sleeper candidate: Ivan Fedotov, G (win projection: 19)