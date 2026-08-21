Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2026-27 

2. Travis Konecny, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 122

Konecny led the Flyers in points (68 in 77 games), assists (41; tied), even-strength goals (24), even-strength points (52) and multipoint games (18) last season. Konecny, who is 29 years old, was one of five NHL players with at least 65 points, 100 hits (108) and 35 blocks (38) last season (Adrian Kempe, Juraj Slafkovsky, Tim Stutzle, Mika Zibanejad). Konecny, who has led the Flyers in points in each of the past five seasons, also brings added value to fantasy managers as a penalty killer; over the prior four seasons combined (since 2022-23), Konecny ranks in the top five in the League in short-handed goals (11; tied for third) and short-handed points (18; tied for fourth). His category coverage gives him top 100 upside at the forward position.

NHL.com point projection: 68

3. Trevor Zegras, F

NHL.com fantasy rank: 125

Zegras set NHL career highs in goals (26 in 81 games), points (67), power-play goals (10; led team) and power-play points (23; led team) last season, his first with the Flyers, which earned him a four-year contract he signed as a restricted free agent on July 15. He had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 25 games as Philadelphia' first line center after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Zegras, who led the Flyers with five multigoal games, has a strong chance to remain at that position with exposure to Martone and/or Konecny. While the 25-year-old had a shooting percentage (15.6) significantly higher than his career average (11.4) last season, his power-play production keeps inside NHL.com's top 100 forward rankings.

NHL.com point projection: 64

4. Dan Vladar, G

NHL.com fantasy rank: 166

One of the bigger surprises of the 2025-26 fantasy season, Vladar thrived as a first-time starter for the Flyers after having a backup role with the Flames. The 29-year-old, who had not played more than 30 games in any of his previous five NHL seasons, set career bests in wins (29; tied for ninth in League), saves (1,162), shots faced (1,283), games (52) and starts (51). Vladar, who was tied with Scott Wedgewood for the League lead in 5-on-5 save percentage (.927) last season, could form a strong tandem with Joseph Woll, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16. The Flyers allowed 25.5 shots on goal per game last season, fourth fewest in the NHL.

NHL.com win projection: 27