As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Philadelphia Flyers players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2026-27 season.
Philadelphia Flyers fantasy projections for 2026-27
Konecny offers category coverage; Michkov bounce-back candidate
© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Porter Martone, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 69
Martone, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 29, had 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his first 19 NHL games (regular season and playoffs combined). From Martone's debut (March 31) through the end of the regular season, the 19-year-old was the only player in the NHL with at least 10 points (four goals, six assists in nine games) and 15 hits (16) over that span. Martone, who is expected to play on the Flyers' top line and on their first power-play unit in his first full NHL season, is a must-have player in fantasy leagues counting hits and shots on goal. Given his potential category coverage, he leads NHL.com's fantasy rookie rankings for 2026-27 and is a fringe top 10 overall player in keeper leagues.
NHL.com points projection: 68
2. Travis Konecny, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 122
Konecny led the Flyers in points (68 in 77 games), assists (41; tied), even-strength goals (24), even-strength points (52) and multipoint games (18) last season. Konecny, who is 29 years old, was one of five NHL players with at least 65 points, 100 hits (108) and 35 blocks (38) last season (Adrian Kempe, Juraj Slafkovsky, Tim Stutzle, Mika Zibanejad). Konecny, who has led the Flyers in points in each of the past five seasons, also brings added value to fantasy managers as a penalty killer; over the prior four seasons combined (since 2022-23), Konecny ranks in the top five in the League in short-handed goals (11; tied for third) and short-handed points (18; tied for fourth). His category coverage gives him top 100 upside at the forward position.
NHL.com point projection: 68
3. Trevor Zegras, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 125
Zegras set NHL career highs in goals (26 in 81 games), points (67), power-play goals (10; led team) and power-play points (23; led team) last season, his first with the Flyers, which earned him a four-year contract he signed as a restricted free agent on July 15. He had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 25 games as Philadelphia' first line center after the break for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Zegras, who led the Flyers with five multigoal games, has a strong chance to remain at that position with exposure to Martone and/or Konecny. While the 25-year-old had a shooting percentage (15.6) significantly higher than his career average (11.4) last season, his power-play production keeps inside NHL.com's top 100 forward rankings.
NHL.com point projection: 64
4. Dan Vladar, G
NHL.com fantasy rank: 166
One of the bigger surprises of the 2025-26 fantasy season, Vladar thrived as a first-time starter for the Flyers after having a backup role with the Flames. The 29-year-old, who had not played more than 30 games in any of his previous five NHL seasons, set career bests in wins (29; tied for ninth in League), saves (1,162), shots faced (1,283), games (52) and starts (51). Vladar, who was tied with Scott Wedgewood for the League lead in 5-on-5 save percentage (.927) last season, could form a strong tandem with Joseph Woll, who was acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16. The Flyers allowed 25.5 shots on goal per game last season, fourth fewest in the NHL.
NHL.com win projection: 27
5. Matvei Michkov, F
NHL.com fantasy rank: 198
In his second NHL season, Michkov had 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 81 games, down from 2024-25, when he finished second among NHL rookies with 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 80 games. The 21-year-old is a bounce-back candidate considering he led Philadelphia with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 26 games after the Olympic break, including six points (three goals, three assists) during a season-ending three-game point streak. Michkov ranks inside NHL.com's fantasy hockey rankings with upside to climb the list if he solidifies himself as a top-six forward.
NHL.com win projection: 57
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Other PHI players on preseason draft lists:
Potential draft bargain: Owen Tippett, F (point projection: 53); Tyson Foerster, F (point projection: 48)
Breakout candidate: Jamie Drysdale, D (point projection: 38)
Sleeper: Christian Dvorak, F (point projection: 49)
Deep sleepers: Noah Cates, F (point projection: 48); Sean Couturier, F (point projection: 40); Joseph Woll, G (win projection: 16)
Hits and blocks specialist: Nick Seeler, D
Fantasy Draft HQ: Early rankings for 2026-27
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