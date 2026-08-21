Inside look at Philadelphia Flyers

Foerster and Drysdale are two of 12 players returning this season who made their playoff debuts last spring. General manager Daniel Briere wants to see what his players learned from those experiences, which is one reason the core of last season's team is returning.

"It's pretty telling that we believe in those guys," Briere said. "A lot of guys stepped up last year, and they deserve to get the first look. Obviously now, it's just reality, expectation is increasing. That's all part of it. How we react will be key."

Expectations will run highest for two players in particular, forwards Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov.

Martone made his NHL debut March 31, three days after finishing his freshman season at Michigan State. He made an instant impact with 10 points (four goals, six assists) and 32 shots on goal in nine games. The 19-year-old then became the first teenager in NHL history to score the game-winning goal in his first two playoff games, and had five points (two goals, three assists) and a team-best 23 shots on goal in 10 postseason games.

Although he is looking like a lock for the NHL roster, he returned to take part in development camp in July.

"I got a jump start last year when I got to come in at the end of the season, but there's still a team to make and a job to earn," Martone said. "My mindset this offseason is to come earn a job on this team, and just be an important part of this team (this) year."

That level of maturity combined with his skill is what has the Flyers excited.

"It's a guy that gets it," Briere said. "It's a guy that's committed to not skipping steps. He showed that just by going to college last year, rounding out his complete game. To me, it's a guy that has a plan in place and he wants to push it as far as he can and he knows what needs to be done."

Briere believes Michkov has that same level of commitment.

It was an up-and-down 2025-26 season for the 21-year-old. He led the Flyers with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in the 26 games after the Olympic break, but his overall totals of 20 goals and 51 points were down from the 26 goals and 63 points he had as a rookie in 2024-25.