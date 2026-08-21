As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key NHL EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2026-27 season. Today, we look at three advanced metrics trends surrounding the Philadelphia Flyers:
NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Philadelphia Flyers
Vladar's save percentage, team skating speed among highlights
© Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
1. Dan Vladar's 5-on-5 save percentage
From February 26 through the end of the regular season, the Flyers went 18-6-1 (.740 points percentage) over their final 25 games to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2020; that was tied for the second-best points percentage in the NHL over that span as Philadelphia made up an eight-point deficit to finish third in the Metropolitan Division. Dan Vladar started 18 of those 25 games as the 29-year-old had strong advanced metrics throughout to claim the role as No. 1 goalie for the first time in his six NHL seasons.
In terms of 5-on-5 save percentage, Vladar was tied with Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche for the League lead (.927) last season. It was a glaring improvement considering the Flyers' three-goalie rotation of Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov combined for an .890 5-on-5 save percentage in 2024-25, the lowest for any team since the stat started being tracked in 2009-10. Vladar also ranked tied for second in the NHL in quality starts (35; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) last regular season and finished fifth in percentage of quality starts (68.8).
Vladar's high-danger save percentage in the regular season (.822) was above the League average (.811) before he ranked second in the category (.861; minimum five games played) during the postseason. It's worth noting Philadelphia excelled in terms of limiting high-danger opportunities; the Flyers allowed the second-fewest high-danger shots on goal (529; behind Vegas Golden Knights' 522) last regular season. Joseph Woll, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16, is expected to be a more dependable goaltending partner for Vladar; his high-danger save percentage (.812) was slightly higher than League average last season despite a heavy workload.
2. Shots by location standouts
Although Philadelphia finished last in the League in power-play percentage (15.7) for the second time in the past three seasons and 26th in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (47.6) last season, the Flyers ranked highly in mid-range goals (90; tied for sixth) with shots by location standouts throughout their roster.
Owen Tippett, who tied his career high with a team-leading 28 goals last season, ranked among the forward leaders in long-range shots on goal (24; 94th percentile), long-range goals (four; 99th percentile; tied for third at position), mid-range shots on goal (88; 97th percentile) and mid-range goals (10; 93rd percentile). Travis Konecny, who led the Flyers in points (68 in 77 games) for a fifth consecutive season, also ranked among the forward leaders in mid-range shots on goal (67; 90th percentile), mid-range goals (13; 96th percentile) and long-range goals (two; 93rd percentile). Trevor Zegras, who set NHL career highs in goals (26 in 81 games) and points (67) last season, his first with the Flyers, led the team in high-danger goals (13), which was one shy of his career high (14 in 2022-23 with Anaheim Ducks).
The Flyers also might have found a difference-maker for the franchise in the form of Porter Martone, the 19-year-old forward and No. 6 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, who had 10 points (four goals, six assists), four power-play points, 32 shots on goal, 16 hits and averaged 17:02 in ice time in nine regular-season games last season. Martone scored each of his four regular-season goals from high-danger areas, giving Philadelphia a net-front presence they lacked last season considering they scored the second-fewest high-danger goals (102) as a team.
3. Skating speed, distance
Philadelphia ranked in the top 10 of the NHL in both total skating distance (3,774.10 miles; sixth) and average skating distance per 60 minutes (9.24 miles; ninth) last season. Workhorse defenseman Travis Sanheim is one of 13 at the position to play at least 200 games and average at least 24 minutes of ice time (24:11 per game) over the past three seasons (since 2023-24). Last season, Sanheim finished in the top 10 among defensemen in miles skated at all strengths (284.76; ninth), even strength (242.42; ninth) and on the penalty kill (28.84; third). The 30-year-old also ranked in the 90th percentile or higher at the position last season in single-game skating distance (4.52 miles on Dec. 14) and single-period skating distance (1.60 miles on Oct. 9).
Sanheim was one of several Flyers skaters to excel in skating speed as well; he ranked in the 95th percentile among defensemen in 20-plus mph speed bursts (104). Another member of the Flyers' top-four defensemen, Jamie Drysdale, scored a career-high eight goals last season, and ranked in the top 10 at the position in 22-plus mph speed bursts (seven; tied for seventh), 20-plus mph bursts (142; eighth) and max skating speed (23.51 mph; seventh). Tippett, the Flyers' fastest forward, ranked in the top 10 in the League in 22-plus mph speed bursts (61; second), 20-plus mph bursts (388; third) and max skating speed (23.97 mph; 10th).
The Flyers will bring back most of the team that defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round and then lost in four games to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes in the second round. But with a solid goaltending tandem of Vladar and Woll, the continued emergence of Martone and several speedy contributors, the team is well-positioned to capitalize on the momentum of how last regular season ended.
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