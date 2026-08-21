NHL EDGE stats 2026-27 season outlook for Philadelphia Flyers 

1. Dan Vladar's 5-on-5 save percentage

From February 26 through the end of the regular season, the Flyers went 18-6-1 (.740 points percentage) over their final 25 games to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2020; that was tied for the second-best points percentage in the NHL over that span as Philadelphia made up an eight-point deficit to finish third in the Metropolitan Division. Dan Vladar started 18 of those 25 games as the 29-year-old had strong advanced metrics throughout to claim the role as No. 1 goalie for the first time in his six NHL seasons.

In terms of 5-on-5 save percentage, Vladar was tied with Scott Wedgewood of the Colorado Avalanche for the League lead (.927) last season. It was a glaring improvement considering the Flyers' three-goalie rotation of Samuel Ersson, Ivan Fedotov and Aleksei Kolosov combined for an .890 5-on-5 save percentage in 2024-25, the lowest for any team since the stat started being tracked in 2009-10. Vladar also ranked tied for second in the NHL in quality starts (35; starts with greater than .900 save percentage) last regular season and finished fifth in percentage of quality starts (68.8).

Vladar's high-danger save percentage in the regular season (.822) was above the League average (.811) before he ranked second in the category (.861; minimum five games played) during the postseason. It's worth noting Philadelphia excelled in terms of limiting high-danger opportunities; the Flyers allowed the second-fewest high-danger shots on goal (529; behind Vegas Golden Knights' 522) last regular season. Joseph Woll, acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on June 16, is expected to be a more dependable goaltending partner for Vladar; his high-danger save percentage (.812) was slightly higher than League average last season despite a heavy workload.