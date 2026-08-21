Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

1. Porter Martone, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2025-26 season: Philadelphia (NHL): 9 GP, 4-6-10; Michigan State (NCAA): 35 GP, 25-25-50

Martone (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) made a tremendous impact when he joined the Flyers after signing his entry-level contract March 29, including points in six straight games to end the regular season and then scoring the game-winning goal in his first two Stanley Cup Playoff games. With a full-time roster spot for this season almost guaranteed, the 19-year-old was still on the ice for development camp in July, stepping up as a leader among the other prospects.

Compared to Martone's first development camp last summer, Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said what stood out was an improved pace of play.

"That was like the one thing when he went to Michigan State was his skating and his pace and being able to get up and down the rink," he said. "I feel like he knows it's not a strong suit of his, and he works at it. Even during development camp ... I think he took one or two skill sessions off, but he was out there every single time we did power skating. He understands he needs to keep improving that each day. And that's something that for him moving forward is going to be big. But he definitely took huge strides."

Projected NHL arrival: This season