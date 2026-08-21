NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
Martone, Bump expected to make NHL impact this season; Berglund to develop in Sweden
© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
1. Porter Martone, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 6 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Philadelphia (NHL): 9 GP, 4-6-10; Michigan State (NCAA): 35 GP, 25-25-50
Martone (6-foot-3, 214 pounds) made a tremendous impact when he joined the Flyers after signing his entry-level contract March 29, including points in six straight games to end the regular season and then scoring the game-winning goal in his first two Stanley Cup Playoff games. With a full-time roster spot for this season almost guaranteed, the 19-year-old was still on the ice for development camp in July, stepping up as a leader among the other prospects.
Compared to Martone's first development camp last summer, Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said what stood out was an improved pace of play.
"That was like the one thing when he went to Michigan State was his skating and his pace and being able to get up and down the rink," he said. "I feel like he knows it's not a strong suit of his, and he works at it. Even during development camp ... I think he took one or two skill sessions off, but he was out there every single time we did power skating. He understands he needs to keep improving that each day. And that's something that for him moving forward is going to be big. But he definitely took huge strides."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Oliver Bonk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 22 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Philadelphia (NHL): 1 GP, 1-1-2; Lehigh Valley (AHL): 46 GP, 6-13-19
Bonk (6-2, 180) got into one regular-season game and one playoff game last season, playing 12:36 in a 3-2 season-ending loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.
The next step for the 21-year-old is going from part-time to full-time NHL player. With the offseason departures of defensemen Emil Andrae (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Noah Juulsen (Colorado Avalanche), the opportunity is there.
"You can tell how smart he is, his hockey IQ, his ability to understand a forecheck, to break pucks out, and then also how to defend against the small speedy guy or a big guy who's stronger than him," Armstrong said. "He was shutting guys down. For him to get that little taste (of the NHL), hopefully drove him this summer to get in the gym more, improve his foot speed. He stood out at development camp and that's what we look for."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Alex Bump, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 133 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Philadelphia (NHL): 17 GP, 5-4-9; Lehigh Valley (AHL): 36 GP, 11-15-26
The 22-year-old made his NHL debut March 7 and then scored two goals in six playoff games.
Bump (6-0, 195) showed added strength during development camp, and the Flyers expect even more when he returns for training camp hoping to earn a full-time NHL spot.
"He's growing into a man now," Armstrong said. "I saw it with Tyson (Foerster), and how his body changed, and same with Cam York. He started to fill out a little bit more and become a man. Those are the areas that you look for, and I think 'Bumper' is a guy who is taking this offseason really serious, that he can come back here and continue to open eyes."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Jack Nesbitt, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 12 pick in 2025 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Windsor (OHL): 55 GP, 25-33-58
Nesbitt (6-4, 185) will play at the University of Michigan this season, and the Flyers are excited to see how the 19-year-old handles older, stronger competition after three Ontario Hockey League seasons.
"It's different than the pace of an OHL game," Armstrong said. "It's a lot faster, and he's going to be challenged a ton with his strength, his pace, his conditioning, getting up and down the rink, and then also playing down low against those big guys. And on the offensive side, playing against those bigger, older defensemen he's going to see in a couple years in the American (Hockey) League or in the NHL. I think it's a great stepping stone for him."
Projected NHL arrival: 2028-29 season
5. Jack Berglund, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 51 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2025-26 season: Lehigh Valley (AHL): 5 GP, 1-0-1; Farjestad (SHL): 40 GP, 7-5-12
Berglund (6-3, 209) helped Sweden win the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship as the team's captain and also made his AHL debut.
The 20-year-old will play one more season in the Swedish Hockey League, where he should get significant playing time.
"His skating has improved, and when he plays on the big ice over in Sweden ... if you beat a guy out of the corner, the (defenseman) just can recover back and you have to beat him again," Armstrong said. "And I noticed here, even at World Juniors, when he beats a guy out of the corner, the guy, he's dragging him to the net. The guy can't recover on him, and he did it in the American League as well.
"He knows he's big, he knows he's strong. He can protect himself, and he definitely plays a North American style of game."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
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