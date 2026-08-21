3 questions facing Philadelphia Flyers

1. Who plays center?

The Flyers showed how much they think they need a No. 1 center by signing Anaheim Ducks restricted free agent Leo Carlsson to a five-year, $90 million offer sheet ($18 million average annual value) on July 3. The Ducks matched the contract, leaving Philadelphia to enter the season with Trevor Zegras, Christian Dvorak, Noah Cates and Sean Couturier as its likely top four centers.

General manager Daniel Briere said the Flyers feel comfortable with that depth chart, especially after Zegras had NHL career-bests of 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games last season. But the 25-year-old won just 34.1 percent of his face-offs, and spent most of last season alternating between left wing and center.

"If we're able to, and I know it's extremely hard, but if you're able to find a No. 1 center, you have guys like Trevor and Noah Cates that have played the wing as well," Briere said. "It's a lot easier for a center to move to the wing than vice versa, we all know that. So, if there's another chance to acquire a No. 1 center, yes, we will try. But realistically, those guys don't become available very often. I believe in this group."