Inside look at Montreal Canadiens

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

Despite making no substantial changes to their roster via free agent signings or trade acquisitions, the Montreal Canadiens will have a stronger lineup this season thanks in part to the return of forward Kirby Dach and their pool of talented prospects.

Montreal's focus on growing its young nucleus took a devastating hit at the outset of last season when Dach was lost to a season-ending right knee injury during the first period of its home opener, a 3-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 14.

"For us, Kirby this year, it's like signing a free agent because we didn't have him," Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton said. "We had him for, I guess, a game and a little bit, so less than two games last season."

The 23-year-old immediately improves the center depth in the wake of a trying season for Montreal in the middle of the ice. After Alex Newhook moved from left wing to fill Dach's spot on the second line, he sustained a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for 27 games. Depth at the position became thinner still when Christian Dvorak tore his pectoral muscle Dec. 30. He returned April 9 for the last five regular-season games.

Newhook, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22, finished his first season in Montreal with with 34 points (15 goals, 19 assists) in 55 games and will move back to his preferred position on the wing with Dach and Dvorak returning from injury.

Montreal's second line figures to be significantly improved with Dach's return. His presence at 6-foot-4, 217 pounds provides a much different look at center behind the top line of captain Nick Suzuki between Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, who signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract ($7.6 million average annual value) July 1 that begins with the 2025-26 season.

"The players are pretty excited they have Kirby back," Gorton said. "We know that there were so many nights last season where we looked around after the game and said, 'Oof, it would have been nice to have Kirby.' And now we're going have him healthy and we're excited about what he can do for us.

"We saw that top line, what they were able to do. And Kirby, at the end of the prior season, there's a lot of games in there where he was our best player, so we're excited that hopefully he can pick up where he left off, and he had had a great camp last year."

After carrying three goalies for most of last season until Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils on March 8, the Canadiens will rely on Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau. With one less goalie taking up a roster spot, Montreal will have more flexibility, which could prove an asset with an enviable glut of young talent developing on defense.

Prospects Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux will be looking to earn their place in the NHL but face formidable competition. Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Justin Barron each signed a new contract, while Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble are also in the mix along with veterans Mike Matheson and David Savard.

"It's definitely going to be fun," Xhekaj said. "There's going to be a lot of guys, a lot of great players we have in the system, so it's going to be fun to compete for a spot every game. Obviously when you look at (the Stanley Cup Playoffs), you look at a lot of teams doing well with some big D. But everyone has a chance."

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes is committed to Montreal's core group continuing to develop together and believes that approach will prove fruitful.

"I think we'll grow organically and be better than we were last year," Hughes said. "The one unknown that we've dealt with in varying degrees over the last few seasons is the injuries, but if we're healthy I expect that we're a better team organically. If we have Kirby Dach for 82 games instead of one and a period, we're a better hockey team. We expect that our young players get better. I expect that as a team, we improve the more that they work together. You add building blocks when you have continuity as a group."