Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Montreal Canadiens, according to NHL.com.

1. Ivan Demidov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL): 4 GP, 0-0-0; SK-Neva (VHL): 1 GP, 0-0-0; SK-1946 (MHL): 30, 23-37-60

Demidov (6-foot, 192 pounds) is continuing his development in Russia this season, but the Canadiens are confident the dynamic 18-year-old will be able to come to Montreal next season.

"He's under contract to Saint Petersburg, which is a world-class organization," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said. "If he's playing in Saint Petersburg in the KHL, I think it's a great environment for him for a year. We drafted him understanding that he had another year and that was never going to deter us."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

2. David Reinbacher, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 5 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Laval (AHL): 11 GP, 2-3-5; Kloten (Swiss NL): 35 GP, 1-10-11

Reinbacher (6-3, 209) came over to North America toward the end of last season and had a strong finish with Laval in his American Hockey League debut. He began the season in Switzerland and had a tough start with Kloten, which went through three coaches. But a visit from Canadiens director of player development Rob Ramage in late November helped the 19-year-old get back on track.

"He had just come back from injury, the team was struggling, he was struggling, and so we tightened some things up," Ramage said. "We had some really good conversations when we were there. I think there were a lot of voices hitting him at that point and I really wanted him to simplify that. Sometimes these guys can really overthink the game and that will translate right into their hands and their feet. I think he played really well when he came to Laval. ... Those were critical games; we were fighting for a playoff spot."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Lane Hutson, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 62 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Montreal (NHL): 2 GP, 0-2-2; Boston (NCAA): 38 GP, 15-34-49

Hutson (5-9, 158) made his NHL debut at the end of last season and immediately showcased his unique skill set with two assists in two games. He signed an entry-level contract April 12 after Boston University lost the Frozen Four semifinal 2-1 to the eventual champion University of Denver.

The 20-year-old's professional development will not be rushed. Whether the highlight reel moves he displayed in college and with the United States in international competition will be pulling fans out of their seats in Montreal or Laval will be determined in training camp.

"What impressed me most is that for a small defenseman, he doesn't play small," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said after the final game of last season. "He covers a lot of ice, he's very intelligent at both ends of the ice. He has excellent anticipation."

Projected NHL arrival: This season

4. Logan Mailloux, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 31 pick in 2021 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Montreal (NHL): 1 GP, 0-1-1; Laval (AHL): 72 GP, 14-33-47

Mailloux (6-3, 220) had a strong showing in his first full professional season when he was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team after representing Laval in the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic. He made his NHL debut in Montreal's final game last season and had an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on April 16, one day after his 21st birthday.

Mailloux will be in a tough battle to earn a spot out of training camp. Though he'll likely start the season with Laval, expect him on call as soon as an opportunity presents itself in Montreal.

Projected NHL arrival: This season

5. Owen Beck, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 33 pick in 2022 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Saginaw (OHL): 32 GP, 18-33-51; Peterborough (OHL): 25 GP, 16-14-30

Beck (6-0, 190) will bring a winning mentality to training camp after he helped Saginaw secure the Memorial Cup for the first time in team history and was named tournament MVP. The 20-year-old scored twice in the final, and he'll compete for a spot in camp but is likely to continue developing his 200-foot game in Laval.

Projected NHL arrival: Next season